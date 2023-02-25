The meet wrapped up Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 423½, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North 274, Lincoln East 242, Omaha Westside 225, Lincoln Southwest 220, Millard North 136, Lincoln Pius X 129, Grand Island 123, Omaha Skutt-Mount Michael 90, Millard South 83, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 70½, Kearney 64, Omaha Burke 53, Fremont 42, Lincoln Northeast 37½, Norfolk 26, Omaha Central 21, North Platte 19, Bellevue West 16, Millard West 16, Lincoln Southeast 12, Hastings 2.
FINALS
200 medley relay: 1. Creighton Prep (Clark, Beber, Dvorak, Nissen), 1:30.50; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:30.86; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:34.80; 4. Lincoln East, 1:35.76; 5. Millard North, 1:37.07; 6. Grand Island, 1:37.48; 7. Elkhorn, 1:38.05; 8. Lincoln Pius X, 1:38.43. Others of note: 13. Lincoln Northeast, 1:41.39.
People are also reading…
200 freestyle: 1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:33.96; 2. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:39.44; 3. Jadeon Carter, Lincoln East, 1:41.50; 4. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:41.70; 5. Collin Wilcynski, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.57; 6. Michael Sambula-Monza, Grand Island, 1:45.07; 7. YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt-Mount Michael, 1:45.57; 8. Sam Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:46.24. Others of note: 9. Harrison Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:44.70; 12. Brodie Hoesing, Lincoln East, 1:46.37; 13. Nolan Watkins, Lincoln East, 1:47.36; 15. Austin Kamm, Lincoln Southwest, 1:48.40
200 individual medley: 1. William Clark, Creighton Prep, 1:51.26; 2. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 1:51.43; 3. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, 1:51.81; 4. Nathan Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 1:53.60; 5. Kaden Guzman, Omaha Westside, 1:54.30; 6. Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, 1:56.54; 7. Aidan Jackson, Omaha Westside, 1:56.72; 8. Cael Meranda, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.14. Others of note: 13. Mason Kassebaum, Lincoln East, 2:03.84; 14. Levi Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 2:05.00; 16. Carson Agnew, Lincoln East, 2:05.31.
50 freestyle: 1. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, :20.43; 2. Henry Dvorak, Creighton Prep, :20.65; 3. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :21.28; 4. Thomas Nissen, Creighton Prep, :21.37; T5. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, :21.39; T5. Ian Paup, Lincoln East, :21.39; 7. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.51; 8. Michael johnsen, Omaha Skutt-Mount Michael, :21.54. Others of note: 10. Trevor Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, :21.86.
100 butterfly: 1. Henry Dvorak, Creighton Prep, :48.81; 2. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 3. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :50.53; 4. Reid Frederick, Lincoln East, :51.46; 5. Evan Niemeyer, Creighton Prep, :52.18; 6. Trevor Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, :52.28; 7. Sam Becker, Lincoln Pius X, :52.39; 8. Lucas Feng, Millard North, :53.09.
100 freestyle: 1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :43.17; 2. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, :45.63; 3. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwesst, :46.02; 4. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :46.30; 5. Liam O'Hanlon, Creighton Prep, :47.16; 6. Ian Paup, Lincoln East, :47.27; 7. Connor Liekhus, Creighton Prep, :47.57; 8. Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, :48.01. Others of note: 10. Matthew Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, :48.16; 11. Brodie Hoesing, Lincoln East, :48.30; 15. Gabriel, Newland, Lincoln Southwest, :49.22.
500 freestyle: 1. Kalvin Hah, Millard North, 4:29.30; 2. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:29.40; 3. Jadeon Carter, Lincoln East, 4:34.57; 4. Nathan Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 4:3717; 5. Austin Lewis, Creighton Prep, 4:52.38; 6. Matt Uehling, Elkhron, 4:53.17; 7. Collin Wilcynski, Lincoln Southwest, 4:54.21; 8. Aidan Cunningham, Omaha Westside, 4:55.10. Otheres of note: 11. Nolan Watkins, Lincoln East, 4:55.84; 13. Austin Kamm, Lincoln Southwest, 4:58.54.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Elkhorn (Mayo, Horner, Forsberg, Wehbe), 1:22.70; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:23.93; 3. Millard North, 1:28.09; 4. Creighton Prep, 1:22.69; 5. Lincoln East, 1:26.17; 6. Omaha Skutt-Mount Michael, 1:29.27; 7. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30.67; 8. Lincoln Pius X, 1:29.93. Others of note: 14. Lincoln Northeast, 1:31.91.
100 backstroke: 1. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :50.61; 2. William Clark, Creighton Prep, :51.05; 3. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :51.35; 4. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, :52.14; 5. Reid Frederick, Lincoln East, :52.28; 6. Alex Fitch, Omaha Westside, :53.24; 7. Jared Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :53.32; 8. Connor Liekhus, Creighton Prep, :54.21. Others of note: 15. Masson Kassebuam, Lincoln East, :55.60.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kalvin Hahn, Millard North, :54.53; 2. Kaden Guzman, Omaha Westside, :54.91; 3. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :55.57; 4. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, :56.49; 5. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, :5722; 6. Lorenzo Ciafre, Grand Island, :58.94; 7. Connor Christ, Fremont, :58.96; 8. Aidan Jackson, Omaha Westside, :59.31. Others of note: 9. Matthew Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, :58.73; 10. Cael Meranda, Lincoln Southwest, :58.91; 11. Harrison Frye, Lincoln Southwest, :59.08; 12. Carson Agnew, Lincoln East, :59.42; 14. Miles Tyrrell, Lincoln Southwest, 1:01.35; 16. Levi Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 1:02.06.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Elkhorn (Mayo, Horner, Forsberg, Wehbe), 3:04.72; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:05.60; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:07.08; 4. Lincoln East, 3:10.74; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 3:15.34; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 3:15.34; 6. Omaha Skutt-Mount Michael, 3:15.81; 7. Grand Island, 3:17.73; 8. Omaha Westside, 3:23.25.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 339, Omaha Marian 339, Lincoln Southwest 195½, Millard north 174½, Lincoln Southeast 138, Lincoln East 135½, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North 130, Millard South 129, Fremont 105, Norfolk 96, Grand Island 93, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli 67, Hastings 59, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 51, Omaha Burke 49, Millard West 40, Lincoln Pius X 38, Kearney 36, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 24½, Lincoln Northeast 22, McCook 19, Omaha Central 10, Omaha Duchesne 9, Gretna 8, Omaha Skutt 6, north Platte 4, Lincoln high 3, Scottsbluff-Gering 2, Ralston-Omaha Gross 1.
FINALS
200 medley relay: 1. Millard North (Von Seggern, Petrick, Samanta, Mcleay), 1:44.91; 2. Omaha Marian, 1:45.11; 3. Millard South, 1:48.46; 4. Lincoln East, 1:48.53; 5. Omaha Westside, 1:50.50; 6. Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.72; 7. Elkhorn, 1:51.94; 8. Norfolk, 1:52.14. Others of note: 14. Lincoln Pius X, 1:55.38.
200 freestyle: 1. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:49.23; 2. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:49.97; 3. Meredith Peyton, Omaha Marian, 1:53.81; 4. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 1:55.09; 5. Elaina Kratky, Omaha Westside, 1:55.26; 6. Alaira Hadford, Omaha Marian, 1:56.08; 7. Catelyn Fonda, Omaha Westside, 1:56.49; 8. Ryleigh Schroeter, Fremont, 1:57.62. Others of note: 10. Grace Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.40; 12. Avery Smith, Lincoln East, 1:57.89; 15. Emma Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, 2:00.07; 16. Arianna Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 2:02.57.
200 individual medley: 1. Piper Hagen, Omaha Westside, 2:06.57; 2. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 2:06.94; 3. Easton Glandt, Omaha Marian, 2:07.11; 4. Addisyn Storms, Millard South, 2:08.76; 5. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 2:09.69; 6. Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 2:12.07; 7. Emma Thober, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.0; 8. Kindsey Joyce, Millard South, 2:13.28. Others of note:10. Maizie Stricker, Lincoln Southeast, 2:14.10; 12. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:16.14; 15. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 2:16.71.
50 freestyle: 1. Kate Stevens, Omaha Westside, :23.85; 2. Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, :24.19; 3. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :24.22; 4. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.27; 5. Karly Rease, Elkhorn, :24.73; 6. Abbey Fish, Hastings, :24.80; 7. Madelyn Buck, Fremont, :24.85; 8. Leah Spencer, McCook, :24.87. Others of note: 9. Ashlyn Penas, Lincoln Southwest, :24.45; 10. Sawyer Eastmanv, Lincoln Southeast, :24.9614. Kate Ost, Lincoln East, :25.18; 16. Elle Bettey, Lincoln Pius X, :25.32.
100 butterfly: 1. Molly Von Seggern, Millard North, :55.92; 2. Meredith Peyton, Omaha Marian, :56.03; 3. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :58.11; 4. Parker Schmieding, Millard South, :58.53; 5. Ashlyn Penas, Lincoln Southwest, :58.88; 6. Kathryn Novinski, Grand Island, :59.79; 7. Amaya Larsen, Elkhorn, :59.88; 8. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:00.49. Others of note: 13. Tatum Lewis, Lincoln East, 1:01.00; 14. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 1:01.85.
100 freestyle: 1. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, :50.75; 2. Kate Stevens, Omaha Westside, :51.91; 3. Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, :51.95; 4. Piper Hagen, Omaha Westside, :52.93; 5. Katy Foley, Omaha Marian, :53.16; 6. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :53.61; 6. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :53.61; 8. Abbey Fish, Hastings, :53.67. Others of note: 10. Sawyer Eastman, Lincoln Southeast, :54.07; 11. Emma Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, :54.10.
500 freestyle: 1. Alaira Hadford, Omaha Marian, 5:02.52; 2. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:02.58; 3. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 5:11.93; 4. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:11.99; 5. Catelyn Fonda, Omaha Westside, 5:13.66; 6. Avery Smith, Lincoln East, 5:18.65; 7. Avery Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:22.30; 8. Ryleigh Schroeter, Fremont, 5:24.70. Others of note: 12. Lillian Seipel, Lincoln Pius X, 5:26.04; 14. Maizie Stricker, Lincoln Southeast, 5:31.62; 16. Arianna Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:48.15.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Petyon, Glandt, Mendlick, Hood), 1:35.83; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:36.81; 3. Millard North, 1:36.83; 4. Lincoln East, 1:38.28; 5. Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.65; 6. Lincoln Southeast, 1:39.11; 7. Fremont, 1:39.34; 8. Elkhorn, 1:41.24.
100 backstroke: 1. Molly Von Seggern, Millard North, :55.27; 2. Katy Foley, Omaha Marian, :56.78; 3. Avari Wischof, Lincoln East, :57.36; 4. Kathryn Novinski, Grand Island, :58.19; 5. Kindsey Joyce, Millard South, :58.40; 6. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :58.53; 7. Jane Busboom, Fremont, :59.62; 8. Lilly Brennan, Grand Island, :59.89. Others of note: 11. Emma Thober, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.37; 12. Amelia Nielsen, Lincoln East, 1:01.37; 14. Coltan Swarts, Lincoln high, 1:02.36; 16. Chle Hale, Lincoln Southwest, 1:03.17.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 1:04.58; 2. Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 1:05.07; 3. Easton Glandt, Omaha Marian, 1:05.80; 4. Addisyn Storms, Millard South, 1:06.17; 5. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:06.20; 6. Elena Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:06.91; 7. Haleigh Pentico, Omaha Westside, 1:08.14; 8. Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 1:08.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Peyton, Hadford, Foley, Hood), 3:27.31; 2. Omaha Westside, 3:30.11; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:35.67; 4. Lincoln Southwest, 3:38.20; 5. Grand Island, 3:38.34; 6. Fremont, 3:40.04; 7. Millard South, 3:42.20; 8. Elkhorn, 3:43.48. Others of note: 9. Lincoln Pius X, 3:41.78; 14. Lincoln Northeast, 3:51.83.