State swimming: Saturday's championship results and team scores

The meet wrapped up Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 394½, Creighton Prep 382, Omaha Westside 230, Elkhorn 217, Lincoln East 135, Millard North 111, Kearney 111, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 105, Lincoln Pius X 100, Omaha Burke 83, Omaha Skutt 82, Grand Island 75, Millard South 55½, Omaha Central 50, Fremont 48, Bellevue West 34, Omaha North 24, Millard West 20, Lincoln Northeast 14, Norfolk 13, Hastings 8, Lincoln Southeast 6, Beatrice 5, Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia 4, Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 2.
FINALS
200 medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil, Palmer), 1:29.37; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:32.01; 3. Creighton Prep, 1:33.62; 4. Millard North, 1:36.21; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 1:36.48; 6. Omaha Central, 1:38.79; 7. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:39.60; 8. Kearney, 1:40.09. Others of note: 12. Lincoln East, 1:41.48; 16. Lincoln High, 1:45.10.
200 freestyle: 1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:35.60; 2. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.15; 3. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:41.96; 4. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:42.45; 5. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:43.21; 6. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.48; 7. Ben Militti, Creighton Prep, 1:43.62; 8. YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt, 1:45.45. Others of note: 9. Jadeon Carter, Lincoln East, 1:43.95; 11. Sam Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:45.91; 13. Collin Wilcynski, Lincoln Southwest, 1:47.22; 14. Brodie Hoesing, Lincoln East, 1:48.02.
200 individual medley: 1. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:51.58; 2. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, 1:53.27; 3. Nathan Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 1:53.92; 4. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 1:54.63; 5. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.60; 6. Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, 1:58.25; 7. Jack Ellison, Omaha Westside, 1:58.46; 8. Daniel Keller, Papio/Papio South, 1:59.16. Others of note: 9. Thomas Neil, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.44; 13. Jack Aldridge, Lincoln Pius X, 2:03.62; 14. Mathew Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 2:04.64; 15. Cael Meranda, Lincoln Southwest, 2:05.25.
50 freestyle: 1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.10; 2. Henry Dvorak, Creighton Prep, :21.27; T3. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.39; T3. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :21.39; 5. Ian Paup, Lincoln East, :21.48; 6. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :21.51; 7. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, :21.60; 8. Thomas Nissen, Creighton Prep, :21.82.
100 butterfly: 1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.22; 2. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :50.66; 3. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, :50.67; 4. William Clark, Creighton Prep, :50.80; 5. Thomas Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :50.88; 6. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :51.83; 7. Ethan Kinney, Kearney, :51.83; 8. Sam Becker, Lincoln Pius X, :52.18. Others of note; 12. Reid Frederick, Lincoln East, :53.18.
100 freestyle: 1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :44.71; 2. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, :46.24; 3. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :46.44; 4. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :46.80; 5. YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt, :47.67; 6. Gianluca Ragazzo, Grand Island, :47.83; 7. Connor Liekhus, Creighton Prep, :47.99; 8. Logan Arnold, Kearney, :48.54. Others of note: 9. Ian Paup, Lincoln East, :47.89.
500 freestyle: 1. Jack Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:37.58; 2. Kalvin Hahn, Millard North, 4:40.10; 3. Luke Muse, Creighton Prep, 1:41.60; 4. Jadeon Carter, Lincoln East, 4:41.62; 5. Ben Militti, Creighton Prep, 5:42.47; 6. Nathan Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 4:43.02; 7. Harrison Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 4:45.51; 8. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 4:50.31. Others of note; 15. Nolan Watkins, Lincoln East, 5:00.33; 16. Collin Wilcynski, Lincoln Southwest, 5:01.76.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Kolb, Schroeder, Palmer), 1:23.73; 2. Elkhorn, 1:23.95; 3. Creighton Prep, 1:24.06; 4. Omaha Westside, 1:24.44; 5. Kearney, 1:26.76; 6. Omaha Burke, 1:28.16; 7. Lincoln East, 1:28.26; 8. Millard North, 1:28.50.
100 backstroke: 1. John Watson, Creighton Prep, :49.89; 2. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :50.06; 3. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :50.88; 4. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, :51.36; 5. Ethan Kinney, Kearney, :51.97; 6. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :52.70; 7. William Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.76; 8. Reid Frederick, Lincoln East, :53.29. Others of note: 9. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :53.29; 14. Jared Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :55.08.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :53.35; 2. Kaden Guzman, Omaha Westside, :56.26; 3. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :56.44; 4. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, :57.46; 5. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, :57.84; 6. Kalvin Hahn, Millard North, :57.87; 7. Eli Vyhlidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.47. Others of note: 10. Harrison Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.43; 15. Matthew Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 1:02.54; 16. Cael Meranda, Lincoln Southwest, 1:03.22.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Kolb, Mlinek), 3:04.94; 2. Elkhorn, 3:06.39; 3. Creighton Prep, 3:09.26; 4. Omaha Skutt, 3:14.82; 5. Lincoln East, 3:15.14; 6. Omaha Burke, 3:17.06; 7. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:19.33; 8. Omaha Westside, 3:20.55. Others of note: 9. Lincoln Pius X, 3:16.39.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 294, Omaha Marian 292, Omaha Westside 207, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 173, Lincoln East 162, Millard North 146, Norfolk 133, Lincoln Southeast 105, Fremont 102, Elkhorn 86, Millard South 69, Omaha Burke 58, Omaha Central 54, Grand Island 50, Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia 49, Millard West 38, Omaha Duchesne 37, Lincoln Northeast 32, Hastings 27, Lincoln Pius X 19, Gretna 15, Omaha North 13, Lincoln High 12, Ralston/Omaha Gross 9, Kearney 8, Beatrice 7, Bellevue West 5, McCook 3, Omaha Skutt 2.
FINALS
200 medley relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (Cunningham, Dendinger, Cavanaugh, Ford), 1:47.05; 2. Norfolk, 1:47.76; 3. Omaha Marian, 1:47.94; 4. Omaha Westside, 1:49.43; 5. Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.14. Others of note: 9. Lincoln East, 1:51.63; 15. Lincoln Pius X, 1:55.39.
200 freestyle: 1. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:50.90; 2. Josie Hood, Creighton Prep, 1:51.01; 3. Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:53.93; 4. Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:55.13; 5. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 1:55.46; 6. Grace Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.79; 7. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:57.17; 8. Stephanie Branson, Millard North, 1:57.47. Others of note: 9. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.91; 12. Sophia Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.52; 16. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.63.
200 individual medley: 1. Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:05.94; 2. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:07.49; 3. Piper Hagen, Omaha Westside, 2:08.56; 4. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:08.86; 5. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 2:10.36; 6. Easton Glandt, Omaha Marian, 2:10.58; 7. Addisyn Storms, Millard South, 2:11.31; 8. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:14.50. Others of note: 9. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.46; 11. Emma Thober, Lincoln Southwest, 2:14.23; 12. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:14.28; 13. Avery Smith, Lincoln East, 2:14.29; 16. Maizie Stricker, Lincoln Southeast, 2:18.12.
50 freestyle: 1. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :23.72; 2. Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :23.85; 3. Elizabeth Ford, Papio/Papio South, :23.90; 4. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :24.37; 5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :24.42; 6. Alaina Agnew, Lincoln East, :24.57; 7. Abbey Fish, Hastings, :24.59; 8. Maggie Waddington, Norfolk, :24.61. Others of note: 14. Lani Kassebaum, Lincoln East, :25.24.
100 butterfly: 1. Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :56.53; 2. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.04; 3. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :58.09; 4. Parker Schmieding, Millard South, :58.33; 5. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, :58.58; 6. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.42; 7. Olivia Elbert, Omaha Westside, :59.54; 8. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :59.70. Others of note: 11. Avery Smith, Lincoln East, 1:00.80; 15. Grace Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:02.03; 16. Ashlyn Penas, Lincoln Southwest, 1:02.65.
100 freestyle: 1. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, :51.36; 2. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :51.74; 3. Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, :52.00; 4. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :52.59; 5. Elizabeth Ford, Papio/Papio South, :53.00; 6. Kate Foley, Omaha Marian, :53.26; 7. Piper Hagen, Omaha Westside, :53.37; 8. Kate Stevens, Omaha Westside, :53.42. Others of note; 11. Alaina Agnew, Lincoln East, :53.87; 13. Avery Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, :54.37.
500 freestyle: 1. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:09.39; 2. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:13.30; 3. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:14.83; 4. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:16.53; 5. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 5:18.78; 6. Catelyn Fonda, Omaha Westside, 5:19.84; 7. Alaira Hadford, Omaha Marian, 5:21.40; 8. Phoebe Ford, Lincoln Southwest, 5:22.90. Others of note: 14. Samantha Neil, Lincoln Southwest, 5:33.54. 16. Lillian Seipel, Lincoln Pius X, 5:39.42.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:36.04; 2. Millard North, 1:36.22; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.35; 4. Lincoln East, 1:37.80; 5. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:38.66; 6. Fremont, 1:39.38; 7. Lincoln Southeast, 1:39.84. Others of note: 13. Lincoln Northeast, 1:42.65.
100 backstroke: 1. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.25; 2. Katy Foley, Omaha Marian, :57.43; 3. Kathryn Novinski, Grand Island, :57.70; 4. Kindsey Joyce, Millard South, :57.95; 5. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :58.70; 6. Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, :59.84; 7. Cora Dietrich, Omaha Westside, 1:00.16; 8. Lilly Brennan, Grand Island, 1:00.33. Others of note: 13. Emma Thober, Lincoln Southwest, 1:01.15; 16. Isabelle Owens, Lincoln Pius X, 1:02.09.
100 breaststroke: 1. Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 1:04.48; 2. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.68; 3. Carly Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:04.73; 4. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 1:05.12; 5. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.75; 6. Grace Swoboda, Brownell Talbot/OC, 1:06.16; 7. Easton Glandt, Omaha Marian, 106.54; 8. Olivia Elbert, Omaha Westside, 1:08.28. Others of note; 11. Pery Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.04; 13. Hattie Vyhlidal, Lincoln East, 1:09.25.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:30.15; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:30.19; 3. Lincoln East, 3:35.54; 4. Fremont, 3:37.61; 5. Omaha Westside, 3:38.26; 6. Norfolk, 3:39.32; 7. Lincoln Southeast, 3:39.51. Others of note: 14. Lincoln Northeast, 3:45.34.