State swimming: Saturday's championship results and team scoring

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
At Devaney Sports Center
GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 426, Lincoln Southwest 281, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 257, Millard North 194.5, Papillion-La Vista/South 139, Norfolk 133, Lincoln Pius X 132, Omaha Westside 130, Lincoln East 111, Omaha Central 90.5, Millard West 90, Omaha Duchesne 81, Hastings 70.5, Fremont 48, Omaha Burke 39, Bellevue West 22.5, Lincoln Northeast 17, Beatrice-NFF 13, Kearney 9, Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln High 5, Columbus 4, Millard South 1.
200 medley relay—1. Omaha Marian (Pantano, Randby, Clark, Foley), 1:43.38; 2. Millard North, 1:47.83; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 1:47.90; 4. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:47.93; 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:48.22; 6. Norfolk, 1:48.27; 7. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.05; 8. Omaha Westside, 1:51.34. Other notable finishers: 9. Lincoln East, 1:50.55.
200 freestyle—1. Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.62; 2. Jocelyn Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:53.65; 3. Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.44; 4. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.86; 5. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 1:57.19; 6. Mary Ulrich, Millard North, 1:57.22; 7. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.27; 8. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 1:57.35. Other notable finishers: 14. Molly Lienemann, Lincoln East, 2:00.22.
200 IM—1. Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:05.24; 2. Paige Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:07.16; 3. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 2:09.48; 4. Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2:09.93; 5. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:10.73; 6. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.13; 7. Marti Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.83; 8. Sydney Hall, Millard West, 2:13.88. Other notable finishers: 9. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:13.49; 13. Claire Griffin, Lincoln East, 2:16.12; 14. Sophia Holz, Lincoln East, 2:17.50; 16. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:20.94.
50 freestyle—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, :23.43; 2. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :23.60; 3. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :23.98; 4. Emma Walz, Fremont, :24.05; 5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :24.28; 6. Morgan Baker, Hastings, :24.34; 7. Bella Livingston, :24.39; 8. Reanne Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :24.42. Other notable finishers: 12. Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East, :24.53; 16. Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice-NFF, :24.99.
100 butterfly—1. Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :56.12; 2. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.51; 3. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :57.34; 4. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.68; 5. Reagan Yelick, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :58.16; 6. Oliva Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/South, :58.75; 7. Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :58.84; 8. Sydney Hall, Millard West, :59.48. Other notable finishers: 9. Marti Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, :58.77; 11. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.60; 13. Calie Herrick, Lincoln East, 1:00.05; 16. Anna Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.54.
100 freestyle—1. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.22; 2. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.67; 3. Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.76; 4. Jocelyn Hood, Omaha Marian, :52.91; T5. Reanne Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.07; T5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :53.07; T7. Morgan Baker, Hastings, :53.26; T7. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :53.26. Other notable finishers: 13. Avery Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, :55.09.
500 freestyle—1. Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:08.23; 2. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:11.54; 3. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:12.72; 4. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:13.37; 5. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 5:13.96; 6. Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 5:17.08; 7. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 5:18.73; 8. Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 5:22.37. Other notable finishers: 9. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:19.32.
200 freestyle relay—1. Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Von Seggern, Clark), 1:36.71; 2. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:37.01; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.58; 4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.87; 5. Omaha Central, 1:39.95; 6. Lincoln East, 1:40.57; 7. Millard North, 1:40.94; 8. Hastings, 1:41.29. Other notable finishers: 9. Lincoln Pius X, 1:40.59; 14. Lincoln Southeast, 1:43.38; 16. Lincoln Northeast, 1:44.29.
100 backstroke—1. Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :54.96; 2. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.59; 3. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :57.19; 4. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.24; 5. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :57.27; 6. Bella Schinco, Omaha Marian, :57.79; 7. Emma Walz, Fremont, :58.34; 8. Kara Owens, Lincoln Pius X, :59.48. Other notable finishers: 9. Anna Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :59.15; 11. Esme Sipp, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.14.
100 breaststroke—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.29; 2. Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:03.57; 3. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.93; 4. Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:05.17; 5. Paige Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:05.75; 6. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 1:06.23; 7. Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East, 1:06.51; 8. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:06.62. Other notable finishers: 10. Hattie Vyhlidal, Lincoln East, 1:08.32; 11. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.89.
400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Mlinek, Walstad), 3:30.81; 2. Omaha Marian, 3:31.37; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:32.99; 4. Millard North, 3:36.10; 5. Norfolk, 3:38.76; 6. Omaha Central, 3:39.86; 7. Papillion-La Vista/South, 3:39.88. Other notable finishers: 13. Lincoln East, 3:45.49; 16. Beatrice-NFF, 3:50.52.
BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Creighton Prep 344, Omaha Westside 298, Lincoln Southwest 224, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 181, Lincoln East 146.5, Lincoln Pius X 126, Millard West 118, Papillion-La Vista/South 117, Grand Island 101, Norfolk 89, Omaha Central 83, Lincoln Northeast 70, Millard North 66, Millard South 59.5, Hastings 55, Lincoln High 48.5, Kearney 47, Ralston/Omaha Gross 42, Gretna 31, Omaha South 23, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 20, North Platte 16.5, Fremont 12, Omaha Burke 5.
200 medley relay—1. Omaha Westside (Davis, Guzman, Lundin, Germonprez), 1:32.67; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:33.12; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:36.10; 4. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:36.88; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.01; 6. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:37.18; 7. Millard North, 1:38.58; 8. Omaha Central, 1:38.82 .Other notable finishers: 13. Lincoln East, 1:41.29.
200 freestyle—1. Daniel Perry, Creighton Prep, 1:40.73; 2. Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.57; 3. Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:42.50; 4. Ben Dubay, Millard West, 1:43.63; 5. Jack Bailey, Omaha Westside, 1:44.35; 6. Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 1:44.73; 7. Sam Kelly, Omaha Westside, 1:44.97; 8. Grant Goding, Omaha Central, 1:46.88. Other notable finishers: 9. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:44.74.
200 IM—1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:52.08; 2. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.35; 3. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.94; 4. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:55.77; 5. Ethan Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 1:57.60; 6. Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:57.74; 7. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:57.95; 8. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:57.99. Other notable finishers: 10. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.85; 16. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln East, 2:02.72.
50 freestyle—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 20.63; 2. Thomas Lundin, Omaha Westside, :21.05; 3. Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :21.17; 4. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep, :21.35; 5. Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :21.36; 6. Kellen Carney, Norfolk, :21.40; 7. Logan Kempf, Lincoln Pius X, :21.54; 8. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :21.97.
100 butterfly—1. Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :47.74; 2. Thomas Lundin, Omaha Westside, :49.87; 3. Daniel Perry, Creighton Prep, :50.30; 4. Trevor Edwards, Millard South, :51.81; 5. Cael Dice, Lincoln East, :51.98; 6. Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, :52.26; 7. Thomas Neil, Lincoln East, :52.52; 8. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, :52.79. Other notable finishers: 15. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :54.38; 16. Zac Christianson, Lincoln Southwest, :55.34.
100 freestyle—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.17; 2. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :46.54; 3. Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :46.62; 4. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :46.69; 5. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep :46.73; 6. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.06; 7. Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :47.23; 8. Ben Dubay, Millard West, :47.75. Other notable finishers: 10. Ethan Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :47.72; 14. Logan Kempf, Lincoln Pius X, :48.68; 16. Graham Heiser, Lincoln Northeast, :48.94.
500 freestyle—1. Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:34.61; 2. Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:42.67; 3. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:45.16; 4. Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 4:45.59; 5. Sam Kelly, Omaha Westside, 4:48.51; 6. Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:50.68; 7. Michael Samula-Monza, Grand Island, 4:53.01; 8. Josh Uehling, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 4:54.64. 12. Zach Christianson, Lincoln Southwest, 4:57.37.
200 freestyle relay—1. Creighton Prep (Hood, Perry, Kaelin, Schmaderer), 1:25.56; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:25.81; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:26.98; 4. Lincoln Pius X, 1:27.55; 5. Millard West, 1:27.77; 6. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:27.86; 7. Lincoln East, 1:28.51; 8. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:28.72. Other notable finishers: Lincoln High, 1:32.23.
100 backstroke—1. Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :49.54; 2. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :50.54; 3. Kellen Carney, Norfolk, :50.76; 4. Cael Dice, Lincoln East, :51.46; T5. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln East, :52.47; T5. Trevor Edwards, Millard South, :52.47; 7. Sean McElmeel, Papillion-La Vista/Sout, :52.93; 8. Ben Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :53.29. Other notable finishers: 13. Ethan Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :54.50.
100 breaststroke—1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :56.81; 2. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, :57.30; 3. Grant Johnson, Hastings, :57.31; 4. Ethan Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, :58.15; 5. Ethan Newland, Lincoln Pius X, :58.62; 6. Andrew Zheng, Millard North, :58.75; 7. Eli Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.89; 8. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :59.24. Other notable finishers: 11. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.26.
400 freestyle relay—1. Creighton Prep (Perry, Hood, Ravnsborg, Clark), 3:04.90; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:07.48; Omaha Westside, 3:09.35; 4. Millard West, 3:10.93; 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:13.56; 6. Lincoln East, 3:13.70; 7. Grand Island, 3:16.03; 8. Norfolk, 3:18.04. Other notable finishers: Lincoln Pius X, 3:19.72; 11. Lincoln Northeast, 3:21.05.