State swimming: Rush, Palmer and Novinski look to double the fun in Saturday's finals

Does Clark think he can go lower on Saturday? Absolutely.

“I thought, ‘Just see what I can do and be relaxed,’” Clark said. “Still dropped, still happy, but tomorrow I’m going to be a lot more aggressive on it.”

Clark went :49.11 in the backstroke (the state record is :48.72), and then he swam one of the fastest 100 freestyle times in state history, going :45.14 on the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay (The first leg on relays counts toward records and charts).

Clark said he was most happy with his 100 free time.

“There wasn’t a lot of rest in between the 100 back and 100 free (on relay) and I still went a best time, which I was still happy with just because my legs were gone going into that race and I just fought through it and did my best for the relay, for the team,” he said.

Palmer, meanwhile, continues to get faster.

He swam career-best times in the 50 (:20.71) and the 100 (:45.66) freestyles. Palmer got an advantage with strong underwaters in both races. He also had a great start on his 50.