State swimming: One and two since 2014, Marian-Southwest girls rivalry 'helps fuel us to be better'

It was one of the more heightened and dramatic finishes to a Nebraska state swimming meet.

The Omaha Marian girls went toe-to-toe with Lincoln Southwest and its star swimmers and outlasted the Silver Hawks by the slimmest of margins — by a half-point, to be exact — to win a 13th state championship.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," said Omaha Marian head coach B.J. Christiansen, who was an assistant under Pat DiBiase at the time.

It was 2015.

A year earlier, in 2014, Lincoln Southwest topped runner-up Omaha Marian for its first state championship. A year later, in 2016, Southwest washed away the heartbreak of '15 with a second state title run.

And back and forth they've gone.

For nearly a decade now, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian have finished 1-2 at the state swimming and diving championships. Southwest won titles in 2014 and from 2016-19, and Omaha Marian won in 2015 and is the two-time defending state champion.

When the state meet begins Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center, two teams are the heavy favorites to take the top two spots.

Take a guess on which two?

The only thing deeper than the deep end of the pool may be the Silver Hawk-Crusader rivalry.

"The rivalry is what helps fuel us to be better, and the fact it's been us and them consistently at the top speaks volumes to the program and the families and the athletes and the coaching staffs to kind of keep that excellence going," Christiansen said.

Since 2014, Southwest and Omaha Marian have combined for 43 individual state championships and every relay title. The last school other than Omaha Marian or Southwest to win a relay at state was Millard West in 2013.

Depth and talent have kept the Crusaders and Silver Hawks at the top of girls swimming. They have combined for many Division I swimmers, including Olivia Calegan (Southwest), Alana Palmer (Southwest), JoJo Randby (Marian) and Megan Carter (Marian).

The unique part of the rivalry is that Omaha Marian and Lincoln Southwest only see each other twice each season — a mid-season dual (which includes Southwest and Creighton Prep boys) and state. Otherwise, the Crusaders and Silver Hawks don't cross paths at some of the big meets during the regular season.

And yet, they know each other well.

"We don't really talk too much about Marian until we get ready to dual them or until this time right here," Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. But, "the girls are always kind of watching what the Marian girls swim and who they've got, so they're always there in the back of their minds, but now it's like, 'All right, this is what we got.'"

When the schools began scheduling each other for a mid-season dual around eight years ago, the rivalry took on a life of its own. The dual offers a little preview of what the teams can expect to see at state, Christiansen said, since Marian doesn't schedule other non-Metro meets.

This year's dual was very close with Southwest prevailing 92-88. Of course, dual outcomes are not a true indication of how the team race will play out at state. Still, it can a big deal, and this year's meeting led to some season- and lifetime-best times for the Silver Hawks.

"It doesn't really mean a whole lot (for state outcome) but it was definitely a huge confidence-booster knowing that our girls can step up and swim with one of the other top teams in the state," said Mueller, who is in his third season as LSW coach.

Said Christiansen, "Those are always marquee meets during the season, and when we get to state obviously it's a show."

Omaha Marian won the 2020 state title over Southwest by 145 points and last year's by 171.

This year's team race — if you put stock into pre-meet scoring based on seedings — will be very, very close between Southwest and Omaha Marian.

But seeds are just that, seeds. And both teams know they'll need to perform at their best to hold off the other team and many other teams looking to crash the party.

Swimming prelims are Friday and the finals will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Southwest and Omaha Marian are hoping for several podium finishes, and as they have in the past, they'll try to push each other to the finish.

"There's always some good swims and it's nothing easy so these girls always have to get after it," Mueller said. "It makes for some good racing."

