State swimming: Omaha Marian's Randby sets state record in 100 breaststroke

There's a new state record-holder in high school girls swimming.

Omaha Marian junior JoJo Randby finished her 100-yard breaststroke heat in a time of 1 minutes, 1.52 seconds, breaking a 3-year-old record (1:01.65) held by Lincoln Southwest's Olivia Calegan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randby entered Thursday's state swimming preliminaries with the fastest time in the state at 1:02.69.

On Saturday, she'll aim for a for a state title in a very competitive race. The 100 breaststroke final will including two-time state champion Katie Stonehocker. The Lincoln Pius X senior had Friday's second-fastest time at 1:04.36.

Check back later for photos and more updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0