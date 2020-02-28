State swimming: Omaha Marian's Randby sets state record in 100 breaststroke

There's a new state record-holder in high school girls swimming.
Omaha Marian junior JoJo Randby finished her 100-yard breaststroke heat in a time of 1 minutes, 1.52 seconds, breaking a 3-year-old record (1:01.65) held by Lincoln Southwest's Olivia Calegan.
You have free articles remaining.
Randby entered Thursday's state swimming preliminaries with the fastest time in the state at 1:02.69.
On Saturday, she'll aim for a for a state title in a very competitive race. The 100 breaststroke final will including two-time state champion Katie Stonehocker. The Lincoln Pius X senior had Friday's second-fastest time at 1:04.36.
Check back later for photos and more updates to this story
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.