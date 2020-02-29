State swimming notes: Marian returns to the top in girls swimming; Southwest girls finish in style again

"That's all they could talk about really all morning," LSW coach Ross Mueller said. "Getting up from Marian in that last relay."

From the ER to the top of the podium: Sydney Cole, a day before the prelims, was in the emergency room. The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South senior was battling a stomach virus.

"It was crazy timing," she said. "I haven't been sick all season, so I was kind of upset that it happened they day before state. You get through it."

Two days later, Cole won the 200 individual medley (2:05.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:08.23).

"I got all the points I could for the team and that's all that matters," said Cole, who has finished second twice at state in recent seasons.

Cole wasn't the only Elkhorn/Elkhorn South competitor swimming to gold. Senior teammate Lauren Mayo won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.62, edging Omaha Marian freshman Jocelyn Hood by three-hundredths of a second.

East's Roberts now a "swammer”: Lincoln East senior Charles Roberts took runner-up honors in the 500 freestyle behind Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski for the second straight year.

Roberts finished in a season-best 4:42.67. Novinski was at 4:34.61.