State swimming notes: Marian returns to the top in girls swimming; Southwest girls finish in style again

For Omaha Marian, most of the legwork came Friday.
Saturday was about racing, and having a little fun.
Following four straight runner-up finishes, the Crusaders returned to the top in girls swimming with a dominating performance at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
After racking up 426 points — 145 more than second-place Lincoln Southwest — the Crusaders took the celebratory plunge into the pool following the trophy presentation.
"Everything I thought it'd be," soaking-wet coach B.J. Christiansen said.
Marian had two two-event champions. JoJo Randby concluded an outstanding meet with another state record in the 100-yard breaststroke. She finished in 1 minutes, 1.29 seconds, a day after going 1:01.52 — the two fastest times in state history.
Lincoln Southwest sophomores Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek captured three combined first-place finishes at the Devaney Sports Center.
The junior also won a state title in the 50 freestyle (:23.43), and senior Isabella Pantano won the 100 backstroke (:54.96) and the 100 butterfly (:56.12).
The Crusaders, who had 26 entries Saturday, also won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
"We had a plan coming in, just trusting the tapers," Christiansen said. "(They) had confidence in themselves, swam on Friday to put themselves in position where all they had to do is just come up and race (Saturday), and that's what they did."
Marian captured its 14th state championship, breaking a tie with Omaha Westside, which has 13.
Randby said the team came into every practice focused this season.
"I just think we were determined from the start to try to win," Randby said. "It's just exciting to continue the Marian legacy."
Southwest saves best for last: The Lincoln Southwest girls had finished the previous four seasons atop Class A. Marian's big meet changed that this year.
The Silver Hawks, however, still know how to cap a state meet in style.
Southwest won 400 freestyle relay gold for the seventh straight season. The team of Bella Livingston, Isabella Morales, Lanyon Mlinek and Marti Walstad were seeded behind Marian entering the day, but a strong start by Livingston (:53.02 split) and a big finish from Walstad (:52.11) kept the Silver Hawks from leaving Devaney empty-handed.
They finished the race in 3:30.81; Marian was second at 3:31.37.
"The 4-free relay, it has always been our race," said Walstad, who has been a part of that relay all four years. "With these girls, we swim it a lot and I knew we had it in us to beat (Marian)."
It was a race the Silver Hawks were amped up for.
"That's all they could talk about really all morning," LSW coach Ross Mueller said. "Getting up from Marian in that last relay."
From the ER to the top of the podium: Sydney Cole, a day before the prelims, was in the emergency room. The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South senior was battling a stomach virus.
"It was crazy timing," she said. "I haven't been sick all season, so I was kind of upset that it happened they day before state. You get through it."
Several of the Junior Jays' state title chases have been runaways. Not this year. Creighton Prep dug deep to extend its winning streak.
Two days later, Cole won the 200 individual medley (2:05.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:08.23).
"I got all the points I could for the team and that's all that matters," said Cole, who has finished second twice at state in recent seasons.
Cole wasn't the only Elkhorn/Elkhorn South competitor swimming to gold. Senior teammate Lauren Mayo won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.62, edging Omaha Marian freshman Jocelyn Hood by three-hundredths of a second.
East's Roberts now a "swammer”: Lincoln East senior Charles Roberts took runner-up honors in the 500 freestyle behind Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski for the second straight year.
Roberts finished in a season-best 4:42.67. Novinski was at 4:34.61.
Roberts said he was happy with his swims — he also took third in the 200 free — when considering he was a little sick heading into state.
"I have no regrets with how everything went," Roberts said. "I've had a super-fun time this season."
Roberts isn't swimming in college, so the 400 freestyle relay marked his final round of competition.
"I'm what East calls a 'swammer,'" he said. "A swimmer that's done. It's just a little joke that we have."
— Clark Grell
