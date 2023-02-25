The first-year coach was nervous. He didn't monitor the live scoreboard on his phone or spend much time at the scorer's table.

But Andy Rider knew the 400-yard freestyle relay, as it often is, would be a key factor in determining the girls team champion at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

And when it finished with an Omaha Marian triumph — and an Omaha Westside second-place finish — his assistant coach turned to him.

"Do you want the good news, or the good news?" the assistant asked.

Omaha Marian and Omaha Westside finished as co-champions in the team race, perhaps a fitting conclusion considering the two perennial powerhouse programs jockeyed for position, not only Saturday, but throughout the season.

The state meet was the sixth time this season the teams met.

"Historically, we're two of the best programs ever in the state, so it's kind of fitting in that way," Rider said. "It's a championship. We had to fight to get to this spot. Our girls swam amazing today."

It was just the second time in state history that two girls teams tied at the top of the leaderboard.

And so it was two head coaches drying off after the customary team leap into the pool instead of one. In a gratifying moment, the two teams shared the podium, posing together for a group photo.

It was clear the respect was mutual.

"I loved it," Marian coach B.J. Christiansen said. "I went over to the Westside coaches during the second break and Andy was trying not to think about it. But I said to the other coach, 'I just want a tie at this point.' It's so fun, working hard and challenging each other.

"We wouldn't be as good as we are without the Warriors pushing us."

Lincoln Southwest claimed third place.

Kolb staves off city shutout

One year removed from Lincoln Southwest sweeping both the boys and girls team titles, it appeared the city of Lincoln would go without an individual state champion Saturday.

Aidin Kolb made sure that didn't happen.

Kolb, a junior, entered the 100-yard boys backstroke with the third-best time from Friday's prelims, which he said triggered a "nothing to lose" mentality for the championship swim.

Sure enough, Kolb clocked a school-record 50.61 seconds, edging Creighton Prep's William Clark (:51.05) to put one on the board for Lincoln.

"I was going in aggressive and I wanted to win really bad," Kolb said. "I also wanted our school record, which is a pretty fast time.

Creighton Prep boys cruise to title

The boys race was, well, a lot less interesting than the girls. Creighton Prep flexed its way to a win, racking up 423½ total points. The next-best score was 274 from Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North.

The subtle nature of the Junior Jays' triumph was just fine to coach Tom Beck, who enjoyed a relatively stress-free Saturday afternoon.

"It was a much more calm day," Beck said. "There was still plenty of tension and anticipation, but knowing we had things under control teamwise … I think my heart was in a much better condition throughout the meet than it's been in recent years."

Germonprez's final bow

The state's most accomplished boys swimmer exited the pool for one last time as a high school swimmer.

Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez, a Texas recruit, had yet another strong program with wins in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

He's left with countless fond memories, but the future Longhorn is ready to pass the torch.

"I've done my time, so it's time to move on, pass it down to the younger guys and see if they can carry on the tradition," Germonprez said.

Photos: 2023 state swimming championships