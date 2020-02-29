State swimming: Like it did all season, Creighton Prep finds the bounce-back to capture No. 14

Creighton Prep has faced some adversity throughout the season.

The Junior Jays had a teammate involved in a serious car accident, and another swimmer broke his wrist before the conference meet.

They kept bouncing back. Saturday was no different.

After getting edged by Omaha Westside in the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, Creighton Prep rebounded and rebounded again to pull away for its 14th straight state championship.

Several of the Junior Jays' state title chases have been runaways. Not this year.

Omaha Westside trailed by only four points — 243-239 — heading into the final three events. But Rush Clark and his teammates turned on the afterburners.

Clark won the 100-yard backstroke and then the Junior Jays wrapped up the title with a 3:04.90, one of the fastest times in state history, in the 400 freestyle relay.

Creighton Prep finished with 344 points and Omaha Westside 298.

"These guys have had to overcome quite a bit this year," Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck said. "They've had a lot of things happen that knocked them off their game.

