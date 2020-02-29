State swimming: Like it did all season, Creighton Prep finds the bounce-back to capture No. 14

Creighton Prep has faced some adversity throughout the season.
The Junior Jays had a teammate involved in a serious car accident, and another swimmer broke his wrist before the conference meet.
They kept bouncing back. Saturday was no different.
Lincoln Southwest sophomores Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek captured three combined first-place finishes at the Devaney Sports Center.
After getting edged by Omaha Westside in the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, Creighton Prep rebounded and rebounded again to pull away for its 14th straight state championship.
Several of the Junior Jays' state title chases have been runaways. Not this year.
Omaha Westside trailed by only four points — 243-239 — heading into the final three events. But Rush Clark and his teammates turned on the afterburners.
Clark won the 100-yard backstroke and then the Junior Jays wrapped up the title with a 3:04.90, one of the fastest times in state history, in the 400 freestyle relay.
Creighton Prep finished with 344 points and Omaha Westside 298.
"These guys have had to overcome quite a bit this year," Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck said. "They've had a lot of things happen that knocked them off their game.
You have free articles remaining.
"It kind of made it seem like there was no way we could do it again, so for them to stay together as a team and use their team pride and how well they worked together, use that as strength, that's the way they could have finished the way they did."
Westside and Creighton Prep were in a duel all afternoon, and it started with the 200 medley relay. A strong anchor leg from freshman Nate Germonprez lifted the Warriors to a time of 1 minute, 32.67 seconds and first place. The Junior Jays (1:33.12) settled for silver.
But like they did from some out-of-the-pool adversity, the Junior Jays bounced back. Senior Daniel Perry immediately lifted spirits with a gold in the 200 freestyle, outdueling Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski (1:40.73-1:41.57).
"I would say that might have been the key event for us to be able to get the momentum turned back around," Beck said. "Westside beating us in the medley relay kind of crushed us a little bit because we really expected to win that.
"Danny being able to win his race the very next race, we needed that."
Said Clark, "We needed that to get us hyped for the next races."
Clark, who set a state record in the 100 butterfly on Friday, following with wins in the butterfly and 100 backstroke. His time of :47.74 in the fly was .53 off his state-record time of :47.21.
Clark, a Florida State recruit and four-time state champion, was one of the seniors to help keep things on track this year.
The key, Clark says, was telling the younger swimmers to stick to the plan.
"The way were practicing in practice, the goal was 14," Clark said of the message to the team. "If you do your part for the team, individual or relay, we will win."
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
State swimming, 2.29
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.