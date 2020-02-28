State swimming: Led by Randy's record-breaking swim, Marian girls look to finish what they started

Randby said nothing is given Saturday.

“With Kate and Olivia, they're super-good breaststrokers,” she said. “I feel like they could drop a lot of time. Katie’s the defending state champion, too, that adds to it. I’m honored to swim next to her and if she can push me to go faster or I can push her to go faster that would be great as a whole for us.”

Lincoln Southwest has 14 finals entries. Lily Schroeder was among the Silver Hawk’s top finishers during prelims. She finished with the second-best time (5:10.48) in the 500 freestyle.

The sophomore has had quite a rise since her freshman season at Lincoln Southeast. She finished in 16th place in the 500 last year and did not qualify for the second day in the 200 individual medley.

Southwest coach Ross Mueller said he has seen a big jump in confidence from Schroeder, who also switched club programs (to Lincoln Select) last year.

“I definitely went to a better mindset with stuff,” said Schroeder who also qualified for the 200 freestyle finals. “I used to always have the mindset that I would never win or I would never be at the top. Now I can I actually imagine myself winning, and that’s just a huge difference compared to last year.”