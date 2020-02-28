State swimming: Led by Randby's record-breaking swim, Marian girls look to finish what they started

JoJo Randby’s takedown of a state record occurred during the day’s second-to-last event.
But the makings of the lowest time recorded in the girls 100-yard breaststroke actually surfaced much sooner.
The Omaha Marian junior swam a 27.77-second breaststroke split during her team’s 200 medley relay race to open Thursday’s girls state swimming preliminaries at the Devaney Sports Center.
Saturday’s finals will begin at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center. Here are the races that will have extra eyes on them.
Randby had more in the tank. Much more.
She set the 100 breaststroke record with a time of 1:01.52, breaking a 3-year-old mark (1:01.65) set by Lincoln Southwest’s Olivia Calegan, who swims at North Carolina State.
“I think that makes it really special,” said Randby, who swam a 1:02.69 at the Metro meet two weeks ago. “She was one of the best girls swimmers in the state ever and breaststroke was one of her best strokes, too. She did go 58 (seconds) at ACC (meet), so I have a little work to do.”
The Nebraska commit said she benefited from her post-Metro meet taper. She also fine-tuned her starts and finishes during practices leading up to state.
Randby’s record swim capped an impressive first day for the Omaha Marian girls. Of their 30 individual entries, 26 advanced to Saturday’s 11 a.m. finals or consolations.
The Crusaders, who have finished runner-up to Southwest the past four seasons, are in great position to capture their 14th state swimming championship.
But that won’t change Marian’s plan to swim hard Saturday, coach BJ Christiansen said.
“It’s another meet, we’ve got to go start to finish,” he said. “Anything can happen tomorrow, you never know. DQs or miss or something, so we’re going to prepare and swim the meet start to finish just like it’s any other meet.”
You have free articles remaining.
Randby and senior Isabella Pantano are leading the Crusader charge.
Randby also is one of the favorites in the 50 freestyle, while Pantano had the fastest prelim times in the 100 butterfly (:56.08) and 100 backstroke (:54.68). In fact, Pantano nearly joined Randby in the record books. The senior’s backstroke time was one-hundredth of a second off a state record.
“She is feisty and ready to go after it again tomorrow,” Christiansen said. “It will be her last individual swim as a senior, so she’s going to make sure that she gets under.”
Randby also will get another shot to lower her breaststroke record time. She’ll be the favorite in quite possibly the most-stacked girls event Saturday. Lincoln Pius X’s Katie Stonehocker (1:04.36 on Friday) is the two-time defending state champion and Papillion-La Vista/South’s Olivia Dendinger (1:04.63) is right there, too.
Randby said nothing is given Saturday.
“With Kate and Olivia, they're super-good breaststrokers,” she said. “I feel like they could drop a lot of time. Katie’s the defending state champion, too — that adds to it. I’m honored to swim next to her, and if she can push me to go faster or I can push her to go faster, that would be great as a whole for us.”
Lincoln Southwest has 14 finals entries. Lily Schroeder was among the Silver Hawks' top finishers during prelims. She finished with the second-best time (5:10.48) in the 500 freestyle.
Rush Clark broke his own 100-yard butterfly record and Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer recorded the day's fastest times in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
The sophomore has had quite a rise since her freshman season at Lincoln Southeast. She finished in 16th place in the 500 last year and did not qualify for the second day in the 200 individual medley.
Southwest coach Ross Mueller said he has seen a big jump in confidence from Schroeder, who also switched club programs (to Lincoln Select) last year.
“I definitely went to a better mindset with stuff,” said Schroeder, who also qualified for the 200 freestyle finals. “I used to always have the mindset that I would never win or I would never be at the top. Now I can I actually imagine myself winning, and that’s just a huge difference compared to last year.”
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South’s Sydney Cole (5:09.12) had the fastest time in the 500 prelims. Schroeder said she’s hoping to go lower Saturday after hitting some tough spots with her race Friday.
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.