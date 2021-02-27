State swimming: It will be sweet dreams for Southeast's Natalya Woods after gold rush at Devaney

They swam in different heats Friday, but were in lanes 5 and 6 for the finals. That fueled Woods to go faster.

“She is my biggest competitor and we’ve been racing for so long, so being next to her and just knowing that she was there was just a big mental thing,” Woods said.

Hood finished second in 1:51.73.

After prelims, Woods laid out a big goal. She wanted to break the state free record (1:48.74). She fell short of that but became only the third swimmer in state history to go under 1:50.

“Going under 1:50 is a really big marker for me,” said Woods, who was one of two swimmers to win two events Saturday (the other being Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby). “That record was my ultimate goal but I’m not disappointed and pretty happy with what I did today.”

Tell Woods a year ago that she’d be a two-time state champion in 12 months and she would have given you a crooked look.

She broke her collarbone around 18 months ago, and that kept Woods from normal training for nearly three months. And then COVID-19 hit and that kept swimmers out of the pools for some time.