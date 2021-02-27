State swimming: It will be sweet dreams for Southeast's Natalya Woods after gold rush at Devaney

Natalya Woods dreams about swimming the night before meets.
It may be a good dream, or bad, or bizarre. You know the odd routes dreams can take.
"Usually I wake up really nervous (after a swimming dream)," Woods says.
Not Friday night. Even with her biggest meet as a high school athlete the next day, Woods didn’t dream about swimming and slept great.
And then she arrived at the Devaney Sports Center bright and early Saturday morning and completed one of the more impressive freshman weekends at the state meet.
Woods broke out fast in the 200-yard freestyle and won in a lifetime-best 1 minute, 49.97 seconds. Four events later, she cruised to a championship in the 500 freestyle (5:05.96).
She became the first Southeast girl to win gold in a state swimming meet since Erin Dolan in 2007.
“It’s really exciting, all of it, being able to swim here in the first place," said Woods, who was named the meet's top girls swimmer. "At the beginning of the season, I didn’t know if we’d have a state meet. Just being able to swim here for the school for state is really exciting."
Woods went 1:51.14 in the 200 freestyle during Friday’s preliminaries to grab the top seed. But Omaha Marian sophomore Josie Hood was right behind her with a 1:51.44 prelim time.
They swam in different heats Friday, but were in lanes 5 and 6 for the finals. That fueled Woods to go faster.
“She is my biggest competitor and we’ve been racing for so long, so being next to her and just knowing that she was there was just a big mental thing,” Woods said.
Hood finished second in 1:51.73.
After prelims, Woods laid out a big goal. She wanted to break the state free record (1:48.74). She fell short of that but became only the third swimmer in state history to go under 1:50.
“Going under 1:50 is a really big marker for me,” said Woods, who was one of two swimmers to win two events Saturday (the other being Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby). “That record was my ultimate goal but I’m not disappointed and pretty happy with what I did today.”
Tell Woods a year ago that she’d be a two-time state champion in 12 months and she would have given you a crooked look.
She broke her collarbone around 18 months ago, and that kept Woods from normal training for nearly three months. And then COVID-19 hit and that kept swimmers out of the pools for some time.
"I’m just glad that my training (this season) was good and I got back into shape," she said. "It was rough getting back into it at first, and then I had a good chunk of time where I just didn’t want to swim because I wasn’t swimming fast and then we weren’t swimming at all."
Other top Lincoln finishers Saturday included Lincoln East’s Ashlea Johnson (second in the 100 breaststroke), Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (second in the 100 freestyle) and Southwest’s Lily Schroeder (second in the 500 freestyle) and Southwest’s Isabella Morales (second in the 200 individual medley).
