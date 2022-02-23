State swimming: Here are seven swimmers to watch this weekend

The state swimming and diving meet begins Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: The junior and Texas recruit is the best all-around swimmer in the state. He'd be a favorite in just about any race at the state meet, but he'll focus on the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly. His seed time of 1 minute, 36.72 seconds in the 200 free is faster than the state meet record of 1:37.29 (Jacob Molacek in 2013).

Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: The senior and Arizona recruit has five state individual titles to his name, and he'll look for two more this week. He's entered in the 200 freestyle, where he'll challenge Germonprez, and the 50 freestyle. Palmer will be going for three straight golds in the 50.

John Watson, Creighton Prep: The junior is favored to win another gold medal in the 200 individual medley, and he's among the contenders in a stacked 100 backstroke field.

Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: The senior and Princeton recruit is favored to win a third state title in the 100 breaststroke. Mlinek wants to go :52.00, which would break a state record. As one of the state's top sprinters, he'll also challenge for gold in the 100 freestyle.

Josie Hood, Omaha Marian: The junior is the top swimmer for defending state champion Marian. A year after winning gold in the 100 free, Hood is the favorite in the girls 200 freestyle, and she'll look to repeat in the 100 free.

Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS: One of the top IM'ers, Dendinger has captured numerous medals over her prep career. The senior is the defending state champion in the girls 200 IM, and among the top contenders in the 100 breaststroke.

Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest: The junior had a career day at the HAC meet, finishing with personal-best times in the 50 (:23.83) and 100 (:52.00) freestyles. She's the top seed in the 100 free and No. 2 in the 50 free.

