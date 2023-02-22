The state swimming and diving meet begins Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center. Here are five swimmers to watch.

Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: SwimCloud pegs the Texas recruit as the No. 8 Class of 2023 prospect in the country. Germonprez will close out a prolific high school career this week. He won state titles in the 200-meter freestyle and 100 butterfly last season.

John Watson, Creighton Prep: The Missouri recruit is going for team points this week. Watson expects to specialize in the 100 breaststroke in college, but he'll swim against Germonprez in the 200 freestyle and Millard North's Kalvin Hahn in the 500 freestyle in an effort to boost the Junior Jays' production.

Kalvin Hahn, Millard North: Hahn is a member of the Big Three on the state's boys swimming scene this season, joining Germonprez and Watson. The Army recruit has visions of a gold in the 500 freestyle after finishing runner-up a season ago.

Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast: Woods enters this week a perfect 4-for-4 in gold medals at the state meet in her signature events — the 200 and 500 freestyles. Woods said last season that eight golds is "the ultimate goal."

Josie Hood, Omaha Marian: She is Woods' challenger in the 200 freestyle after finishing runner-up by less than 1 second last season. Hood is the defending 100 freestyle champion.

— Nate Head