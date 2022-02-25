State swimming: Friday's top preliminary finishers

SATURDAY’S FINALISTS
At Devaney Sports Center
After Friday’s preliminaries
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30.29; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:33.49; 3. Omaha Westside, 1:35.02; 4. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.50; 5. Millard North, 1:37.90; 6. Omaha Central, 1:38.44; 7. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:39.35; 8. Kearney, 1:39.37.
200 freestyle: 1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:35.73; 2. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.43; 3. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.60; 4. Benjamin Militti, Creighton Prep, 1:42.93; 5. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:43.15; 6. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.53; 7. YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt, 1:43.91; 8. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.99.
200 individual medley: 1. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:50.55; 2. Nathan Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 1:55.31; 3. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 1:56.44; 4. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.53; 5. Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, 1:56.75; 6. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, 1:57.30; 7. Daniel Keller, Papio/Papio South, 1:58.38; 8. Jack Ellison, Omaha Westside, 1:59.21.
50 freestyle: 1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.24; 2. Henry Dvorak, Creighton Prep, :21.11; 3. Thomas Nissen, Creighton Prep, :21.35; 4. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.52; 5. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :21.54; T6. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 21:59; T6. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :21.59; 8. Ian Paup, Lincoln East, :21.68.
100 butterfly: 1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.89; 2. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :50.27; 3. William Clark, Creighton Prep, :50.80; 4. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :51.12; 5. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, :51.29; 6. Thomas Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :51.45; 7. Sam Becker, Lincoln Pius X, :51.67; 8. Ethan Kinney, Kearney, :51.75.
100 freestyle: 1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :45.36; 2. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, :46.17; 3. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :46.21; 4. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :46.70; 5. YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt, :47.89; 6. Gianluca Ragazzo, Grand Island, :47.91; 7. Logan Arnold, Kearney, :48.07; 8. Connor Liekhus, Creighton Prep, :48.11.
500 freestyle: 1. Kalvin Hahn, Millard North, 4:37.58; 2. Jack Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:38.87; 3. Jadeon Carter, Lincoln East, 4:39.83; 4. Benjamin Militti, Creighton Prep, 4:40.32; 5. Nathan Finnegan, Creighton Prep, 4:43.62; 6. Luke Muse, Creighton Prep, 4:45.24; 7. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 4:45.47; 8. Harrison Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 4:47.04.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Westside, 1:25.15; 2. Elkhorn, 1:25.29; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:26.73; 4. Creighton Prep, 1:26.75; 5. Kearney, 1:27.71; 6. Omaha Burke, 1:28.27; 7. Lincoln East, 1:28.38; 8. Millard North, 1:28.47.
100 backstroke: 1. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :49.99; 2. John Watson, Creighton Prep, :50.23; 3. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :51.39; 4. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :52.24; 5. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, :52.40; 6. William Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.51; 7. Ethan Kinney, Kearney, :52.63; 8. Reid Frederick, Lincoln East, :53.29.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :53.32; 2. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :55.90; 3. Kalvin Hahn, Millard North, :56.17; 4. Kaden Guzman, Omaha Westside, :56.29; 5. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, :57.60; 6. Andrew Zheng, Millard North, :57.68; 7. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, :57.84; 8. Eli Vyhlidal, Lincoln Pius X, :57.98.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:11.32; Elkhorn, 3:12.79; 3. Lincoln East, 3:13.57; 4. Creighton Prep, 3:14.64; 5. Omaha Skutt, 3:16.68; 6. Omaha Burke, 3:17.27; 7. Omaha Westside, 3:19.13; 8. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:19.34.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 1:47.64; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:47.71; 3. Millard North, 1:49.03; 4. Norfolk, 1:49.12; 5. Omaha Westside, 1:49.64; 6. Millard South, 1:50.19; 7. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95; 8. Omaha Burke, 1:51.47.
200 freestyle: 1. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.86; 2. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:52.90; 3. Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:54.81; 4. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 1:55.63; 5. Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:56.22; 6. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82; 7. Grace Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.96; 8. Stephanie Branson, Millard North, 1:57.73.
200 individual medley: 1. Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:05.43; 2. Piper Hagen, Omaha Westside, 2:08.67; 3. Easton Glandt, Omaha Marian, 2:08.76; 4. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:08.84; 5. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:09.61; 6. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 2:10.45; 7. Addisyn Storms, Millard South, 2:11.90; 8. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.98.
50 freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Ford, Papio/Papio South, :23.93; 2. Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :24.08; 3. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.09; 4. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :24.11; 5. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :24.43; 6. Maggie Waddington, Norfolk, :24.49; 7. Alaina Agnew, Lincoln East, :24.55; 8. Abbey Fish, Hastings, :24.59.
100 butterfly: 1. Molly Van Seggern, Omaha Marian, :57.12; 2. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.04; 3. Parker Schmieding, Millard South, :58.42; 4. Olivia Elbert, Omaha Westside, :59.02; 5. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, :59.05; 6. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :59.15; 7. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.26; 8. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :59.27.
100 freestyle: 1. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, :51.52; 2. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :51.96; 3. Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, :52.43; 4. Piper Hagen, Omaha Westside, :52.93; 5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :52.98; 6. Elizabeth Ford, Papio/Papio South, :53.28; 7. Katy Foley, Omaha Marian, :53.31; 8. Kate Stevens, Omaha Westside, :53.63.
500 freestyle: 1. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:10.66; 2. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:14.73; 3. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:16.94; 4. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:17.42; 5. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 5:18.29; 6. Catelyn Fonda, Omaha Westside, 5:20.60; 7. Alaira Hadford, Omaha Marian, 5:21.92; 8. Phoebe Ford, Lincoln Southwest, 5:23.55.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 1:35.94; 2. Millard North, 1:37.33; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.30; 4. Lincoln East, 1:38.43; 5. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:38.60; 6. Omaha Westside, 1:39.88; 7. Fremont, 1:40.22; 8. Lincoln Southeast, 1:40.61.
100 backstroke: 1. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.46; 2. Katy Foley, Omaha Marian, :58.17; 3. Kathryn Novinski, Grand Island, :58.27; 4. Kindsey Joyce, Millard South, :58.55; 5. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :58.81; 6. Lilly Brennan, Grand Island, :58.54; 7. Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, :59.60; 8. Cora Dietrich, Omaha Westside, :59.73.
100 breaststroke: 1. Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 1:04.05; 2. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 1:04.32; T3. Carly Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:04.63; T3. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.63; 5. Swoboda, Brownell Talbot/OC, 1:05.50; 6. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:06.14; 7. Easton Glandt, Omaha Marian, 1:06.29; 8. Olivia Elbert, Omaha Westside, 1:07.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 3:32.17; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:34.14; 3. Lincoln East, 3:36.13; 4. Omaha Westside, 3:38.65; 5. Norfolk, 3:39.07; 6. Lincoln Southeast, 3:40.94; 7. Fremont, 3:41.39; 8. Grand Island, 3:42.12.