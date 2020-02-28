State swimming: Rush, Palmer and Novinski look to double the fun in Saturday's finals

Rush Clark’s best event is the 100-yard butterfly.
The Creighton Prep senior set a state record in the event for a third time during Friday’s boys state swimming preliminaries at the Devaney Sports Center.
But Clark is champing at the bit to set a new benchmark in the 100 backstroke.
“He’s improving a lot in the backstroke,” Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck said. “He can taste that backstroke (record).”
Clark is one of three swimmers aiming to go 2-for-2 when the finals begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Florida State recruit is the top seed in the butterfly and backstroke events. Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer is the top seed in both sprints (50 and 100 freestyles), and Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski is the top seed in the two longest races (200 and 500 freestyles).
A pair of first-place finishes can go a long way in the team race.
“Getting points for the team, that’s the most important part,” said Clark, who won the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle as a junior. “Getting 20 points instead of like 17, 16 helps our team. My main focus is to get that for the team title.”
Clark is having yet another big meet. On Friday, he broke his own state record in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 47.21 seconds. He broke the record twice at last year’s state meet, first during prelims (:47.64) and then again in finals (:47.54).
Does Clark think he can go lower on Saturday? Absolutely.
“I thought, ‘Just see what I can do and be relaxed,’” Clark said. “Still dropped, still happy, but tomorrow I’m going to be a lot more aggressive on it.”
Clark went :49.11 in the backstroke (the state record is :48.72), and then he swam one of the fastest 100 freestyle times in state history, going :45.14 on the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay (The first leg on relays counts toward records and charts).
Clark said he was most happy with his 100 free time.
“There wasn’t a lot of rest in between the 100 back and 100 free (on relay) and I still went a best time, which I was still happy with just because my legs were gone going into that race and I just fought through it and did my best for the relay, for the team,” he said.
Palmer, meanwhile, continues to get faster.
He swam career-best times in the 50 (:20.71) and the 100 (:45.66) freestyles. Palmer got an advantage with strong underwaters in both races. He also had a great start on his 50.
“I think I just had that race from the beginning, from the start, which I never have,” Palmer said. “It just gave me some more comfort and I was able to feel more confident that race.”
Last year, Palmer upset Novinski for the 200 freestyle gold and he was second to Clark in the 100 freestyle. He was the chaser and now he’s being chased.
But that isn’t rattling the sophomore.
“It’s definitely something different,” Palmer said. “I know those guys are out to get me and I just can’t let them get me.”
Lincoln Northeast senior Caden Feit could be Palmer's biggest challenger Saturday after going :21.28 in the 50 and :46.63 in the 100.
Novinski, the state record-holder in the 500 freestyle, won his heat in a time of 4:40.36 Friday. He also had the top time in the 200 freestyle (1:42.11).
Lincoln East's Charles Roberts (4:45.19) swam the second-fastest time in the 500 Friday.
Creighton Prep is in the driver’s seat to win a 14th state championship and 22nd overall.
"The goal was to have today be our best meet of the year, and I think we did that," Beck said. "And now our goal is for tomorrow to be our best meet of the year. We’re going enjoy this one and then flush it out of our system and then do it all again."
