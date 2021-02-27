State swimming: Coach's message on bus feeds Omaha Marian's strong run to No. 15

Omaha Marian reached Lincoln this week as an overwhelming favorite to win the girls state high school swimming championship.
A strong round of preliminary swims didn’t lock up a title, but the Crusaders were well on their way to a 15th state championship when they left the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
But coach BJ Christiansen had a message for his team on the bus ride to Omaha.
“Saturday we’re still coming out and fighting,” he told the girls. “I said we put ourselves into great position, but you want to go finish (and) contribute to the legacy that is Marian swimming and diving and make this the best meet that we can.”
Like it did a day earlier, Omaha Marian shined during championship Saturday, racking up 416 points — Lincoln Southwest was second at 245 — and then taking the state champions celebratory splash after getting the trophy.
Senior JoJo Randby won gold medals in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, sophomore Josie Hood won a title in the 100 freestyle and the Crusaders swept the relay crowns. They recorded 15 top-five finishes.
“We always say Saturdays are for fast swimming, and that’s what we came out and did,” Christiansen said. “We had a lot of girls move up in races, just like you’re supposed to do for championship swimming, and we made it through the day without any DQs and just finished strong.”
That included Randby, who repeated as champion in her events.
The future Husker swam the second-fastest time in state history in the 50 freestyle, winning in 23.1 seconds.
“I would like a :22, but as I said on TV, it’s close enough,” Randby said. “I’m not going to be mad about that. I dropped a lot of time in that, which is hard.”
Randby, who set a state record in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s state meet (1:01.52), won gold again in her signature event with a 1:03.08.
It wasn’t near her record time from a year ago, but Randby remained upbeat about closing her prep career with four more golds (including two relays).
“I haven’t really comprehended that swimming at Marian’s over,” she said. “I’m not a super-emotional person but I might shed a tear or two in the next two hours.”
Annika Harthoorn also finished her prep career atop the podium.
The Norfolk senior was nose-to-nose with Millard North’s Hannah Hailu in the 100 butterfly before getting her hand to the wall first. She finished in :56.00 and Hailu at :56.08.
“My fly has been up and down,” said Harthoorn, who won a state butterfly title as a sophomore and will swim at Omaha. “My fastest time is still freshman year (:55.94), so I kept getting slower times, so it means a lot to come back and get another best time my senior year and get first.”
Hailu responded by winning the day’s closest race. The Columbia University recruit won the 100 backstroke by 0.01 of a second. She finished in :56.33, edging top-seeded Maddie Clark of Omaha Marian.
Her coach Andy Cunningham got down on his stomach on the pool deck and hugged Hailu before she even got out of the water.
“It wasn’t really the place that mattered for me,” said Hailu, who added that she’s never won a race that close before. “I just really wanted to go best time. I know I worked for that and it just feels really good.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.