State swimming: Coach's message on bus feeds Omaha Marian's strong run to No. 15

That included Randby, who repeated as champion in her events.

The future Husker swam the second-fastest time in state history in the 50 freestyle, winning in 23.1 seconds.

“I would like a :22, but as I said on TV, it’s close enough,” Randby said. “I’m not going to be mad about that. I dropped a lot of time in that, which is hard.”

Randby, who set a state record in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s state meet (1:01.52), won gold again in her signature event with a 1:03.08.

It wasn’t near her record time from a year ago, but Randby remained upbeat about closing her prep career with four more golds (including two relays).

“I haven’t really comprehended that swimming at Marian’s over,” she said. “I’m not a super-emotional person but I might shed a tear or two in the next two hours.”

Annika Harthoorn also finished her prep career atop the podium.

The Norfolk senior was nose-to-nose with Millard North’s Hannah Hailu in the 100 butterfly before getting her hand to the wall first. She finished in :56.00 and Hailu at :56.08.