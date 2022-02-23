State swimming and diving: List of state qualifiers from the Capital City

Lincoln Journal Star
The state swimming and diving meet runs Thursday through Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
BOYS Lincoln East (13): Carson Agnew (100 BR), Sam Cappos (Diving), Jadeon Carter (200 FR, 500 FR), Reid Frederick (100 BF, 100 BA), Brodie Hoesing (200 FR, 100 BF), Mason Kassebaum (200 IM, 100 BA), Liam Kontras (500 FR), Alex Lenz (Diving), Ben Morgan (50 FR, 100 FR), Ian Paup (50 FR, 100 FR), Matthew Schlegelmilch (200 IM, 100 BR), Milan Vazquez (Diving), Nolan Watkins (200 FR, 500 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR. Lincoln High (1): John Sump (200 FR, 100 BA). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR. North Star (2): Austin Kamm (200 FR, 500 FR), Jordan Kramer (Diving).
Northeast (3): Levi Eppens (200 IM), Jack Haeffner (Diving), Trevor Vocasek (100 BA, 100 BF). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR. Pius X (7): Jack Aldridge (200 IM, 100 BR), Sam Becker (200 FR, 100 BF), Seth Berens (Diving), Jared Coffey (100 BA), David Hatt (Diving), Jakob Schmit (200 IM), Eli Vyhlidal (100 FR, 100 BR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 MR. Southeast (2): Evan Farr (Diving), Alex Lee (200 IM, 100 BR). Relays: 200 FR. Southwest (15): Louis Antinoro (100 BF), Ashton Bailey (200 IM, 100 BA), Seth Blaser (diving), Michael Fraley (200 FR, 500 FR), Harrison Fyre (500 FR, 100 BR), Aidin Kolb (200 FR, 100 FR), Cael Meranda (200 IM, 100 BA), Kael Mlinek (100 FR, 100 BR), Thomas Neil (200 IM, 100 BF), Gabriel Newland (100 FR, 100 BA), Tommy Palmer (200 FR, 50 FR), Tyler Reida (50 FR, 100 BF), Mason Schroeder (50 FR, 100 BA), Miles Tyrrell (100 BF, 100 BR), Collin Wilcynski (200 FR, 500 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR. GIRLS East (15): Alaina Agnew (50 FR, 100 FR), Lilly Ellenberger (100 BA), Kate Evans (Diving), Aubrey Fornander (50 FR, 100 FR), Ella Herzberg (100 BF), Michelle Kang (500 FR), Lani Kassebaum (50 FR, 100 FR), Ashlea Johnson (200 IM, 100 BR), Tatum Lewis (100 BF), Alexa Reiners (200 FR, 100 BF), Avery Smith (200 IM, 100 BF), Hattie Vyhlidal (200 FR, 100 BR), Claire Weibye (500 FR), Ella Winjum (500 FR), Avari Wischhoff (200 FR, 100 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR. Lincoln High (2): Movalee Schmit (Diving), Coltan Swarts (100 BA). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR. Lincoln Northeast (4): Aria Feit (50 FR, 100 FR), Ashlyn Lutz (50 FR), Elsie Maxwell (200 IM, 200 BF), Camryn Nelson (50 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR. Pius X (6): Elise Coffey (200 IM), Emily Heasty (200 FR, 100 FR), Dakota Martin (100 BF), Isabelle Owens (100 BA), Caroline Phelan (Diving), Lillian Seipel (500 FR, 100 BR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR. Southeast (5): Sawyer Eastman (50 FR, 100 FR), Eve Nelson (Diving), Maizie Stricker (200 FR, 100 BA), Emma von Scheliha (500 FR), Natalya Woods (200 FR, 500 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR. Southwest (16): Phoebe Ford (500 FR, 100 BR), Sophia Heinrich (200 FR, 100 FR), Calie Herrick (200 IM, 100 BF), Peri Heyen (200 IM, 100 BR), Caiya Khammaly (50 FR), Payton Kollmorgen (200 FR, 500 FR), Grace Lienemann (200 FR, 100 BF), Bella Livingston (50 FR, 100 FR), Scout Mahony (100 BA), Isabella Morales (200 IM, 100 BF), Samantha Neil (500 FR), Alexa Orf (50 FR), Ashlyn Penas (50 FR, 100 BF), Avery Ryder (100 FR, 100 BR), Lily Schroeder (200 FR, 500 FR), Emma Thober (200 IM, 100 BA). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.
Photos: Revisiting the 2021 state swimming finals in February
Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek (right) hugs Norfolk's Mason Olmer after Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek competes in the boys 100-yard breaststroke last year at the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Gretna’s Kalvin Hahn swims in the boys 100 breaststroke Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Trent Ahlberg adjust his goggles before competing in the boys consolation 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s Andrew Hood (right) consoles teammate John Watson after realizing they lost their 14-year state team championship streak after the 400 freestyle relay Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Braden Westphal competes in the boys consolation 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest took home the boys team title at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep finished runner-up at the boys state swimming championships on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson cheers on his team from the starting blocks during the boy’s 500-yard freestyle at the state meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb checks his swimming cap before competing in the boys 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's swimmers cheer on their teammates in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest team members jump into the pool after winning the state championship and the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers leap from the starting blocks in the consolation boys 500 freestyle Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers warm up before the start of state championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Mason Schroeder (left) points to his team as Creighton Prep’s Ben Ravnsborg reacts to his final time in the boy’s 100-yard backstroke Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the boys 200 freestyle relay Saturday during the state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Grand Island's Kai Wilson competes in the boys 500-yard freestyle Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South’s Ryan Mayo competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly during the boys state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson (left) gets a hug from teammate Luke Muse after winning the boys 500-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star’s Alex Schadt celebrates after completing in the boys 50-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the boys 200-yard medley relay during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the boys 200-yard freestyle at the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson springs off the starting blocks in the boys 200-yard IM during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer reacts after the boys 50-yard freestyle race during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson competes in the boys 200-yard IM during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates after realizing his teammate Ethan Reida (not pictured) placed second in the boys 50-yard freestyle at the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods (right) gets a hug from Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris after Woods won the 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian head coach B.J. Christiansen jumps in the pool along with his team after Marian won the team championship at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers celebrate after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder shows reacts as she looks at the board at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The reflection of swimmers and coaches are shown while the national anthem is played at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers after winning the team title at the state swimming meet last year at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A pair of rubber ducks wait next to a swim cap during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer for their teammates during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers jump into the pool after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Katy Foley swims in the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Ashlea Johnson competes in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Molly Von Seggern springs from the staring block to compete in the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Molly Von Seggern (bottom) is congratulated by her teammates after finishing the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North’s Hannah Hailu gets a hug from coach Any Cunningham after Hailu won the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North’s Hannah Hailu gets a hug from coach Any Cunningham after Hailu won the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian's 400-yard freestyle relay team hugs head coach B.J. Christiansen after winning the event at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian won the girls team title at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest earned runner-up honors in the girls team race at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Josie Hood preparers to compete in the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood prepares to compete in the girls 100-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals on Feb. 27 at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Josie Hood reacts to winning the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (right) hugs Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood after competing in the girls 100-yard freestyle during last year's state meet. Hood and Livingston are each going after state titles this year.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Maddie Clark pushes off at the start of the in the girls 200 Yard medley relay on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle during the girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger (top) competes in the girls 200-yard IM during the state swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby competes in the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!