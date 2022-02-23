 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State swimming and diving: List of state qualifiers from the Capital City

Girls state swimming 2.27

Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle during the girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The state swimming and diving meet runs Thursday through Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

BOYS

Lincoln East (13): Carson Agnew (100 BR), Sam Cappos (Diving), Jadeon Carter (200 FR, 500 FR), Reid Frederick (100 BF, 100 BA), Brodie Hoesing (200 FR, 100 BF), Mason Kassebaum (200 IM, 100 BA), Liam Kontras (500 FR), Alex Lenz (Diving), Ben Morgan (50 FR, 100 FR), Ian Paup (50 FR, 100 FR), Matthew Schlegelmilch (200 IM, 100 BR), Milan Vazquez (Diving), Nolan Watkins (200 FR, 500 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

Lincoln High (1): John Sump (200 FR, 100 BA). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR.

North Star (2): Austin Kamm (200 FR, 500 FR), Jordan Kramer (Diving).

Northeast (3): Levi Eppens (200 IM), Jack Haeffner (Diving), Trevor Vocasek (100 BA, 100 BF). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR.

Pius X (7): Jack Aldridge (200 IM, 100 BR), Sam Becker (200 FR, 100 BF), Seth Berens (Diving), Jared Coffey (100 BA), David Hatt (Diving), Jakob Schmit (200 IM), Eli Vyhlidal (100 FR, 100 BR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 MR.

Southeast (2): Evan Farr (Diving), Alex Lee (200 IM, 100 BR). Relays: 200 FR.

Southwest (15): Louis Antinoro (100 BF), Ashton Bailey (200 IM, 100 BA), Seth Blaser (diving), Michael Fraley (200 FR, 500 FR), Harrison Fyre (500 FR, 100 BR), Aidin Kolb (200 FR, 100 FR), Cael Meranda (200 IM, 100 BA), Kael Mlinek (100 FR, 100 BR), Thomas Neil (200 IM, 100 BF), Gabriel Newland (100 FR, 100 BA), Tommy Palmer (200 FR, 50 FR), Tyler Reida (50 FR, 100 BF), Mason Schroeder (50 FR, 100 BA), Miles Tyrrell (100 BF, 100 BR), Collin Wilcynski (200 FR, 500 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

GIRLS

East (15): Alaina Agnew (50 FR, 100 FR), Lilly Ellenberger (100 BA), Kate Evans (Diving), Aubrey Fornander (50 FR, 100 FR), Ella Herzberg (100 BF), Michelle Kang (500 FR), Lani Kassebaum (50 FR, 100 FR), Ashlea Johnson (200 IM, 100 BR), Tatum Lewis (100 BF), Alexa Reiners (200 FR, 100 BF), Avery Smith (200 IM, 100 BF), Hattie Vyhlidal (200 FR, 100 BR), Claire Weibye (500 FR), Ella Winjum (500 FR), Avari Wischhoff (200 FR, 100 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

Lincoln High (2): Movalee Schmit (Diving), Coltan Swarts (100 BA). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR.

Lincoln Northeast (4): Aria Feit (50 FR, 100 FR), Ashlyn Lutz (50 FR), Elsie Maxwell (200 IM, 200 BF), Camryn Nelson (50 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

Pius X (6): Elise Coffey (200 IM), Emily Heasty (200 FR, 100 FR), Dakota Martin (100 BF), Isabelle Owens (100 BA), Caroline Phelan (Diving), Lillian Seipel (500 FR, 100 BR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

Southeast (5): Sawyer Eastman (50 FR, 100 FR), Eve Nelson (Diving), Maizie Stricker (200 FR, 100 BA), Emma von Scheliha (500 FR), Natalya Woods (200 FR, 500 FR). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

Southwest (16): Phoebe Ford (500 FR, 100 BR), Sophia Heinrich (200 FR, 100 FR), Calie Herrick (200 IM, 100 BF), Peri Heyen (200 IM, 100 BR), Caiya Khammaly (50 FR), Payton Kollmorgen (200 FR, 500 FR), Grace Lienemann (200 FR, 100 BF), Bella Livingston (50 FR, 100 FR), Scout Mahony (100 BA), Isabella Morales (200 IM, 100 BF), Samantha Neil (500 FR), Alexa Orf (50 FR), Ashlyn Penas (50 FR, 100 BF), Avery Ryder (100 FR, 100 BR), Lily Schroeder (200 FR, 500 FR), Emma Thober (200 IM, 100 BA). Relays: 200 MR, 200 FR, 400 FR.

 

