State swimming: After winning two more golds, Southeast's Woods takes aim at a run of eight

Natalya Woods wears a Lincoln Southeast gold swim cap.

Her swimming accolades are matching that color very well.

The Knight swimmer washed behind her an adverse sophomore season with two days of great swims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center. It ended with Woods repeating as state champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.

Woods won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 50.90 seconds, and the 500 in 5:09.39 on Saturday. Both were season-best times.

"I'm just really happy and proud of myself because it was a tough season mentally and physically with all the sicknesses and stuff," Woods said.

Woods was one of two swimmers on the girls side to win two individual events. The other was Papillion-La Vista/Papio South's Olivia Dendinger, who repeated in the 200 individual medley and added gold in the 200 breaststroke.

The other two-event winners came on the boys side. Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez reset his day-old record in the 200 freestyle and later won the 100 butterfly. Creighton Prep's John Watson won the 200 IM and an intense 100 backstroke.

Only one of those two-event winners has a chance to win eight individual golds, and that's Woods, who is 4-for-4 now. She sparkled in her state debut last year as a freshman, posting some of the fastest times in state history in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Her times were not as fast this year, mainly because she battled rounds of illness, including COVID-19. But she got healthy just in time to win two more golds.

"I want all eight and I’m really proud of myself this year," Wood said. "I felt like this year I had more a chance of losing than last year. I was more out of shape. This summer I wasn’t really focused on swimming.

"That’s my ultimate goal is eight."

Woods' hope for eight was nearly halted in the 200 freestyle. She raced out to a big lead, but began getting tired about 75 yards into the race before holding off a late charge from Omaha Marian's Josie Hood.

Woods finished in 1:50.90 and Hood in 1:51.01.

"I definitely went out fast, but towards the end I could see her catching me, and I just knew that I had to hold on as long as I could," Woods said. "I was definitely gassed."

Woods made her impact in the team events, too. She swam a blistering :23.18 50 split in the 200 freestyle relay and anchored the Knights' 400 freestyle relay. Both teams made Saturday's finals and placed seventh.

A swimmer winning eight has happened only once on the girls side.

Dendinger closed her prep career with three gold medals Saturday. In addition to winning her individual events, she also was part of the Monarchs' 200 medley relay team, which opened the meet with a first-place finish.

"I really wasn't ready to win that many, I guess," said Dendinger, who won the 200 IM in 2:05.94 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.48. "I worked really hard this season, though and I just wasn't expecting those outcomes. I'm really proud of my team and everyone that helped me get to this point."

Papio/Papio South's relay victory was also notable in that it marked the first time since 2013 that a girls team other than Omaha Marian or Lincoln Southwest won a relay gold medal at state.

The Monarchs edged Norfolk (1:47.05-1:47.76) for the relay title.

A day after going 1:35.73 in the boys 200 freestyle prelims, Germonprez lowered his state-record time to 1:35.60.

"It felt way better," Germonprez said of his 200 free performance. "I was much more relaxed, I was focusing on just natural speed. It was just a much better swim."

The Texas recruit missed the state record in the 100 butterfly by one-hundredth of a second, finishing in :47.22.

"It's been a while, not going to state last year," said Germonprez, who didn't swim his sophomore year to focus on Olympic Trials training. "It's good to be back, it's good to get some wins under my name."

Germonprez won't have a lot of time to rest. The Texas recruit will be competing in a week-long pro series in Chicago.

"I'm getting right back into it," he said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

