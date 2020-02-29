State swimming: After their gold rush on Saturday, the future is now for LSW's Palmer and Mlinek

They're only sophomores, so the future looks very bright for Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek.
The Lincoln Southwest duo, however, is fast-tracking things a little bit.
Palmer and Mlinek combined for three championships Saturday during the state high school swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center.
A look at Saturday's results from the pool.
Palmer, who was a favorite entering his two events, won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, and Mlinek added a podium-topping finish in the 100 breaststroke.
The two swim vastly different events, but the mentality was the same. Finish strong.
For Palmer, that meant using a big kick on the final turn of his 100 freestyle to pull away from Lincoln Northeast's Caden Feit over the final 25 yards.
"The last (25) in the 100 free, that is always the toughest part of the race," said Palmer, who finished the 100 in a career-best 45.17 seconds. "I wasn't hurting as much I normally did. I just felt like I could go even faster in the last 200."
Palmer's underwaters were strong throughout the entire state meet. He credits his coach, Ross Mueller, for that.
"He yelled at me a couple days ago that I wasn't working on my underwaters hard enough, and then I just started working on them more and just got better," Palmer said.
Palmer was flying two events earlier in the 50 free. He won with a career-best time of :20.63, outlasting Omaha Westside's Thomas Lundin (:21.05) and Lincoln High's Charles Sieglaff (:21.17).
Palmer, who won a state title in the 200 free as a freshman, had a much stronger finish in the 50 free than he did during Friday's prelims (:20.71), Mueller said.
For Palmer, there's also something to swimming in championship events.
"I think the thrill was up, and I knew I always go faster in finals than in prelims," he said. "That's just how I swim. The adrenaline in my body really kicks into gear when I need it the most, I think."
Mlinek, meanwhile, made sure to finish strong in his 100 breaststroke race.
The sophomore was leading his prelim race on Friday, but Norfolk's Mason Olmer caught him from behind and touched first by one-hundredth of a second.
"It kind of put a fire in my belly because it hurt to get out-touched by .01," Mlinek said.
Mlinek, who was the No. 3 seed in Saturday's finals, did the next best thing. He put Friday's prelims behind him, listening to music and scrolling through social media to get his mind off of it.
And then he put seven other racers behind him, finishing in a career-best :56.81 Saturday.
"We've been talking about that last 12½ (yards) and are like, 'You know Mason is going to be coming up on you, so we've got to make sure we're staying strong on that one,'" Mueller said. "I think he finished a lot better than he has that last 12½."
Olmer (:57.30) took second and Hastings' Grant Johnson, who had the fastest time in prelims, finished third at :57.31.
When Mlinek popped his head out of the water at the finish, he said he couldn't believe his time.
"I've been training really hard through the season and I just wanted to make my coach and everyone who has helped me proud," said Mlinek, who also placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.35) behind Omaha Westside freshman Nate Germonprez (1:52.08).
Not counting their contributions on relays, Palmer and Mlinek accounted for 77 of their team's 224 points. The Silver Hawks finished third behind Creighton Prep (344) and Omaha Westside (298).
Two years ago, Mlinek and Palmer, as eighth graders, cooked up a plan to dress up like hawks — donning green body paint and feathers — to cheer on their sisters from the crowd.
Now they're making their presence known in the water.
"I've been having so much fun all day and (Friday)," Palmer said. "It's been such a great experience and meet."
State swimming, 2.29
