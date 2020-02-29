State swimming: After their gold rush on Saturday, the future is now for LSW's Palmer and Mlinek

"We've been talking about that last 12½ (yards) and are like, 'You know Mason is going to be coming up on you, so we've got to make sure we're staying strong on that one,'" Mueller said. "I think he finished a lot better than he has that last 12½."

Olmer (:57.30) took second and Hastings' Grant Johnson, who had the fastest time in prelims, finished third at :57.31.

When Mlinek popped his head out of the water at the finish, he said he couldn't believe his time.

"I've been training really hard through the season and I just wanted to make my coach and everyone who has helped me proud," said Mlinek, who also placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.35) behind Omaha Westside freshman Nate Germonprez (1:52.08).

Not counting their contributions on relays, Palmer and Mlinek accounted for 77 of their team's 224 points. The Silver Hawks finished third behind Creighton Prep (344) and Omaha Westside (298).

Two years ago, Mlinek and Palmer, as eighth graders, cooked up a plan to dress up like hawks — donning green body paint and feathers — to cheer on their sisters from the crowd.

Now they're making their presence known in the water.