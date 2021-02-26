State swimming: After dazzling in state meet debut, LSE freshman Woods has mind on splashier finishes

Natalya Woods knew she had a cheering section watching the state swimming meet via livestream.
Her goal was to go fast. Her hope was to make about 15 close onlookers proud.
"My whole extended family was watching, so I didn't want to embarrass myself," Woods said laughing.
Yeah, that didn't happen.
Woods, a Lincoln Southeast freshman, dazzled in her state meet debut, setting lifetime-best times in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles during Friday's girls preliminaries at the Devaney Sports Center.
Woods finished the 200 freestyle in 1 minutes, 51.14 seconds, a nearly 6-second drop from her previous season-best time. Then she registered one of the fastest times in state history in the 500 freestyle (5:02.04). She'll be the top seed in both events when the finals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
"I did surprise myself a lot, actually, because I didn't think I was going to go that fast," said Woods, who set school records in both events.
Woods' tour de fast Friday wasn't complete. She swam a :23.47 split on the anchor leg of the 200 freestyle relay, helping push the Knights into the championship final of that event, too. That time would have placed her third in the 50 freestyle prelims and came just after she completed the taxing 500 freestyle.
Woods, who won gold medals in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, likes to set the tone in her races. The goal is to avoid playing catch-up.
Her opening 50-yard splits in the 500 freestyle Friday were :26.46 and :28.96, impressive marks for that event.
"That’s always how I swim," Woods said. "If you can get a lead, you hope that you can hold it because when you get tired they’re also going to be tired. If you can get a lead in the beginning, you’ve got it in the bag. That’s at least how I feel about it."
Woods said she was "extremely nervous" during the week because she didn't know how she would perform. Because of COVID-19, this is her first tapered meet in a long time.
But Southeast coach Brett Ruoff saw a swimmer ready to carry her training into the meet.
"She was a little bit nervous just being a big meet, but she was well-prepared and mentally in the right place coming into it," Ruoff said. "She approached the races well and I’m looking forward to see what we can do tomorrow."
Woods' biggest challenge in the 200 freestyle Saturday will likely come from Omaha Marian's Josie Hood, who went 1:51.44 Friday, just :0.30 behind Woods. They swam in different heats but will be next to each other in the finals.
"I really want that (200) state record (1:48.74), but we'll see," Woods said. "I felt like that (500) was probably close to what my fastest could have been, but the 200 I'm hoping to go faster.
"I really, really want that state record, and it would be really cool as a freshman to have it."
Omaha Marian put itself in great position to repeat as state champion. Senior JoJo Randby earned the top seed in the 50 freestyle (:23.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.50). The Nebraska recruit is the defending state champion in both events.
Maddie Clark swam the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (:55.91), Josie Hood was the fastest in the 100 freestyle (:51.60), and the Crusaders earned the top seeds for Saturday's finals in all three relays.
Omaha Marian will have 20 entries in Saturday's championship races. Only Lincoln Southwest (14 championship entries) comes closest in numbers.
"I'd say (Friday) exceeded expectations for sure," Marian coach BJ Christiansen said. "Lots of season-best times, and a few not-as-good swims, but that's going to happen at any state meet.
"Overall, though, we've got a lot of championship finals swims for tomorrow, so we've put ourselves in a good place to defend our title."
