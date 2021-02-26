State swimming: After dazzling in state meet debut, LSE freshman Woods has mind on splashier finishes

Woods, who won gold medals in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, likes to set the tone in her races. The goal is to avoid playing catch-up.

Her opening 50-yard splits in the 500 freestyle Friday were :26.46 and :28.96, impressive marks for that event.

"That’s always how I swim," Woods said. "If you can get a lead, you hope that you can hold it because when you get tired they’re also going to be tired. If you can get a lead in the beginning, you’ve got it in the bag. That’s at least how I feel about it."

Woods said she was "extremely nervous" during the week because she didn't know how she would perform. Because of COVID-19, this is her first tapered meet in a long time.

But Southeast coach Brett Ruoff saw a swimmer ready to carry her training into the meet.

"She was a little bit nervous just being a big meet, but she was well-prepared and mentally in the right place coming into it," Ruoff said. "She approached the races well and I’m looking forward to see what we can do tomorrow."