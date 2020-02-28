You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State swimming: A look at the most-intriguing finals on Championship Saturday
View Comments

State swimming: A look at the most-intriguing finals on Championship Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
State swimming prelims, 2.28

Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer reacts after placing first in the prelims of the boys 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Saturday’s finals will begin at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center. 

Boys 50 freestyle

Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer continues to get faster. His career-best time of 20.71 seconds has him in the middle lane for Saturday’s finals. He’s looking to become the first swimmer from Lincoln to win the 50 since Ryan Bubb (Lincoln East) in 2009. Lincoln Northeast’s Caden Feit (:21.28) and Norfolk’s Kellen Carney (:21.33) also looked strong in Friday's prelims.

Boys 500 freestyle

Grand Island’s Jonathan Novinski has the state record (a 4:32.04 at last year’s state meet), and he’s the top seed after swimming a 4:40 on Friday. Don’t be fooled by the slower prelim time. The two-time state champion went 4:47 during the HAC prelims on Feb. 14 and then went 4:32.54 in finals the next day.

Boys 100 breaststroke

This one doesn’t have the star power of the Rush Clarks, the Tommy Palmers or Jonathan Novinskis, but it's a wide-open race. Grant Johnson, who finished in :57.04 Friday, aims to become the first boys swimmer from Hastings to win a gold medal since 1999. Norfolk’s Mason Olmer (:57.89) edged Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek (:57.90) in a head-to-head heat prelims race. Those three are likely to be side-by-side over the final 20-30 yards.

Girls 100 freestyle

One of the quickest races of the meet also will be one of the tightest. Omaha Westside’s Logan Kuehne will have the middle lane after going :52.73 on Friday. She’ll try to fend off Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (:52.78), Elkhorn/Elkhorn South’s Lauren Mayo (:52.94) and Omaha Central’s Christina Spomer (:53.04).

Girls 100 backstroke

Randby’s teammate Isabella Pantano (:54.68) nearly set a state record Friday, falling short by one-hundredth of a second. She looked extremely smooth during the preliminaries and will give Clara Walstad’s (Lincoln Southwest) 2017 record (:54.67) a run Saturday.

Girls 100 breaststroke

The favorite is JoJo Randby. The Omaha Marian junior set a state record during Friday’s prelims with a time of 1:01.52. But she’ll be pushed. Lincoln Pius X’s Katie Stonehocker (1:04.36) is the two-time defending state champion and Papillion-La Vista/South sophomore Olivia Dendinger (1:04.63) is strong contender, as well. For Stonehocker, this will be her final face, so expect her to give it her all.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News