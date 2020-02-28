State swimming: A look at the most-intriguing finals on Championship Saturday

Girls 100 freestyle
One of the quickest races of the meet also will be one of the tightest. Omaha Westside’s Logan Kuehne will have the middle lane after going :52.73 on Friday. She’ll try to fend off Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (:52.78), Elkhorn/Elkhorn South’s Lauren Mayo (:52.94) and Omaha Central’s Christina Spomer (:53.04).
Girls 100 backstroke
Randby’s teammate Isabella Pantano (:54.68) nearly set a state record Friday, falling short by one-hundredth of a second. She looked extremely smooth during the preliminaries and will give Clara Walstad’s (Lincoln Southwest) 2017 record (:54.67) a run Saturday.
Girls 100 breaststroke
The favorite is JoJo Randby. The Omaha Marian junior set a state record during Friday’s prelims with a time of 1:01.52. But she’ll be pushed. Lincoln Pius X’s Katie Stonehocker (1:04.36) is the two-time defending state champion and Papillion-La Vista/South sophomore Olivia Dendinger (1:04.63) is strong contender, as well. For Stonehocker, this will be her final face, so expect her to give it her all.
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Logan Kempf (left) and Lincoln High's Charles Sieglaff shake hands after their prelim for the 50-yard freestyle during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Northeast's Caden Felt competes in the prelims of the boys 100-freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln East's Cael Dice competes in the prelims of the boys 100-yard butterfly at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln High's Charles Sieglaff competes in the boys 100 free on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, during the boys prelims at Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln East's Cael Dice jumps up after competing in the 100-yard backstroke during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Southwest competes in the prelims of the boys 200-yard freestyle relay at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski competes in the boys 500-yard freestyle during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Creighton Prep's Rush Clark competes in the boys 100-yard backstroke during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski competes in the prelims of the boys 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Creighton Prep's Rush Clark and Lincoln East's Cael Dice shake hands after competing in the boys 100-yard backstroke during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski competes in the boys 200 yard freestyle during the boys prelims Friday at Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski competes in the boys 200 yard freestyle during the boys prelims Friday at Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Westside's Nate Germonprez holds up his hand after competing in the boys 200 yard IM during the boys prelims Friday at Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Westside's Nate Germonprez competes in the boys 200 yard IM during the boys prelims Friday at Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Anna Coffey takes off on her stretch in the prelims of the girls 200-yard freestyle relay at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Fremont's Emma Walz competes in the prelims of the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Beatrice's Mikwena Lierman competes in the prelims of the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Anna Coffey competes in the prelims of the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Southwest's Lanyon Mlinek competes in the prelims of the girls 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Katie Stonehocker competes in the prelims of the girls 100-yard breaststroke at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston competes in the prelims of the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder (center) competes in the prelims of the girls 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Anna Coffey competes in the prelims of the girls 100-yard butterfly at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Kara Owens swims the backstroke portion in the prelims of the girls 200-yard medley relay at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Kara Owens swims the backstroke portion in the prelims of the girls 200-yard medley relay at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Southwest's Marti Walstad competes in the prelims of the girls 200-yard individual medley at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South's Sydney Cole competes in the prelims of the girls 200-yard individual medley at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Katie Stonehocker competes in the prelims of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Southwest's Lanyon Mlinek competes in the prelims of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State swimming prelims, 2.28
Lincoln Pius X's Olivia Theil competes in the prelims of the girls 200-yard individual medley at the state swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.