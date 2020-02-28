State swimming: A look at the most-intriguing finals on Championship Saturday

Saturday’s finals will begin at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

Boys 50 freestyle

Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer continues to get faster. His career-best time of 20.71 seconds has him in the middle lane for Saturday’s finals. He’s looking to become the first swimmer from Lincoln to win the 50 since Ryan Bubb (Lincoln East) in 2009. Lincoln Northeast’s Caden Feit (:21.28) and Norfolk’s Kellen Carney (:21.33) also looked strong in Friday's prelims.

State swimming: Rush, Palmer and Novinski look to double the fun in Saturday's finals Rush Clark broke his own 100-yard butterfly record and Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer recorded the day's fastest times in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Boys 500 freestyle

Grand Island’s Jonathan Novinski has the state record (a 4:32.04 at last year’s state meet), and he’s the top seed after swimming a 4:40 on Friday. Don’t be fooled by the slower prelim time. The two-time state champion went 4:47 during the HAC prelims on Feb. 14 and then went 4:32.54 in finals the next day.

Boys 100 breaststroke

