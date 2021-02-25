State diving: Sister's advice helps Omaha Marian's Carter outduel LSE's Hoffman for fourth state crown

Omaha Marian’s Megan Carter had won three state diving championships, so yeah, she knows her way around the diving board.
But it still never hurts to have a past state champion nearby for a little in-meet advice, and in Carter’s case, her big sister.
Megan Carter, trying to wrap up one of the most impressive diving careers in state history, missed on a couple of attempts early in her program during Thursday’s girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
That’s when Taylor Carter, a 2015 state champion and the state record-holder, stepped in.
Megan Carter was flawless the rest of the way, outdueling Lincoln Southeast freshman Katerina Hoffman for her fourth state championship. Megan Carter, who scored 511.30 points, became the first girl to win four diving gold medals since Jodi Janssen (1991-94) of Papillion-La Vista. Hoffman was second with 494.50 points.
“It’s crazy,” Megan Carter said of winning four. “It doesn’t feel real right now. Honestly right now it kind of just feels like I won another meet.
“But it’s good. It feels good.”
Carter had a couple of rare misses before Taylor Carter, who is serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the Crusaders this season, stepped in.
“She told her just to be her, do her own thing,” said Becki Carter, the girls’ mother and Omaha Marian’s diving coach.
Taylor Carter is a senior at Indiana, but she took a gap year from competing in college and returned home to help her mom and sister.
"She’s been with me all season and so she has helped me so much in my diving,” said Megan Carter, who set the Metro meet record two weeks ago and will compete alongside Taylor next year at Indiana. “I’ve put up some of my best scores this whole (season) and I think she has a lot to do with it."
Unlike in previous state meets, Megan Carter needed a big performance Thursday to hold off a host of strong challengers, including Hoffman, who led after five rounds.
The Omaha Marian senior led by only a half a point heading into the final two rounds. But in her pocket were two of her toughest dives, in terms of the degree of difficulty, and Megan Carter registered strong scores with both, scoring a 59.80 on a front 2½ pike, and a 58.50 on a reverse 1½-1½.
“She likes to start off with her lower-degree difficulty dives just to get warmed up and then try to keep the gas pedal down,” said Becki Carter, who won state diving titles in 1985 and 1986.
Thursday’s competition featured one of the strongest crops of girls divers in state history. Six divers scored 430 or better. Megan Carter’s 511.30 was the second-best score in state meet history, and Hoffman’s 465.95 was the fourth-best.
Carter and Hoffman also have been diving together since they were little kids, and Hoffman said she was looking forward to challenging a three-time state champion.
“It was a great opportunity and I’m really thankful for it,” said Hoffman, who already holds the Southeast school diving record.
