State diving: Sister's advice helps Omaha Marian's Carter outduel LSE's Hoffman for fourth state crown

“She told her just to be her, do her own thing,” said Becki Carter, the girls’ mother and Omaha Marian’s diving coach.

Taylor Carter is a senior at Indiana, but she took a gap year from competing in college and returned home to help her mom and sister.

"She’s been with me all season and so she has helped me so much in my diving,” said Megan Carter, who set the Metro meet record two weeks ago and will compete alongside Taylor next year at Indiana. “I’ve put up some of my best scores this whole (season) and I think she has a lot to do with it."

Unlike in previous state meets, Megan Carter needed a big performance Thursday to hold off a host of strong challengers, including Hoffman, who led after five rounds.

The Omaha Marian senior led by only a half a point heading into the final two rounds. But in her pocket were two of her toughest dives, in terms of degree of difficulty, and Megan Carter registered strong scores with both, scoring a 59.80 on a front 2½ pike, and a 58.50 on a reverse 1½-1½.

“She likes to start off with her lower-degree difficulty dives just to get warmed up and then try to keep the gas pedal down,” said Becki Carter, who won a state diving titles in 1985 and 1986.