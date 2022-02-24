State diving: Millard West's Woodward claims gold in final season as a Wildcat

Lainey Woodward was competing in her fourth state girls diving championships, but this was new waters for the Millard West senior.

This time she was the favorite to win, and the one everyone was watching.

That led to some tight dives in the early going.

"Honestly, I think my nerves took over me and I was trying to be too perfect," Woodward said. "For that, I just chilled out and made sure I knew how to do all my dives."

Chill out she did, as experience and confidence overtook the nerves and Woodward overtook the field to claim her first state championship. She scored 478.20 points to give Millard West its first girls state diving champion.

Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia sophomore Sally McClellan (418.05) was second and Lincoln Southeast freshman Eve Nelson (391.95) was third.

It was the presence of a four-time state champion that helped Woodward to a title. Megan Carter, who won the previous four state titles for Omaha Marian, was watching a live stream of the event.

The Indiana freshman could sense Woodward was nervous.

"Probably after my third dive, she's texting me and giving me advice, telling me to relax," Woodward said.

What followed was Woodward's strongest dives, including a reverse on her sixth attempt that scored three nines from the judges.

"I knew when I went up for the dive that it was going to be good, but nines is a really, really big deal," said Woodward, who added she has scored a nine only one other time.

Woodward, who will compete at Iowa next year, spent most of her childhood in gymnastics and she was a late arrival to the sport of diving. Her gymnastics background allowed her to succeed early. She got an eighth-place medal at state as a freshman, took runner-up to Carter as a sophomore and was fourth last year.

And now, a gold.

It's very special, really exciting," said Woodward, who scored a 51.40 during the regular season to enter the meet as the top seed. "I feel like my work finally paid off for everything.

"I raised my DD (degree of difficulty) to the highest I can and just really worked on perfecting all of my dives."

Nelson, who won the Heartland Athletic Conference title, was making her first appearance at state.

"It feels amazing to say that, and I'm hoping later on to keep it up," she said of her third-place showing. "I was just focusing on each dive, trying to hit it, like I do in practice."

