State diving: Marian's Megan Carter puts first dive behind her, uses strong finish to win 3rd title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though Carter was the favorite going into the meet, she never had a comfortable lead.

"This was a really fun meet to watch," Becki Carter said. "Those girls were within 10, 15 points of each other the whole time. If (Megan) missed one, there was another girl that would have stepped up and done it."

Carter was able to perform the 11 dives she wanted to this year. That wasn't the case in 2019 when shin pain nearly wiped out her entire season. She returned to practice just before state and won a second straight title.

Carter said she's still working through some pain and she still goes to physical therapy. But she's much healthier this year.

"It was really nice to battle that and to have way more practice time than last year," said Carter, who is committed to Indiana.

The Carters now has six state diving championships in the family. Becki won two state titles, and Megan's sister Taylor (who dives at Indiana) won the 2015 state title with a state-record 526.

But the younger Carter now has something to bring up at the dinner table. She's the only one in the family with three.