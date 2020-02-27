State diving: Marian's Megan Carter puts first dive behind her, uses strong finish to win 3rd title

Megan Carter has been a mainstay at the girls state diving meet the past two years.
But even a two-time state champion has to remind oneself to take a deep breath and get after it.
Carter missed on her opening dive during Thursday's meet at the Devaney Sports Center. She didn't miss again.
The Omaha Marian junior got stronger and stronger and capped her program with two big dives to win her third straight state championship. Carter scored a 50.70 on her 10th dive (a 3½ somersault) and a 49.40 on her 11th and final try (a 1½ somersault, 1½ twist) to round out a 467.25.
"I just needed to relax," Carter said of her first dive. "I felt like when you're more nervous that's the worst you're going to do. I just had to think about the things I needed to do and not about other people.
"One thing I did was just focus on my breathing before I went in."
Carter overtook the lead after the fourth round and never looked back.
Millard West's Lainey Woodward (431.70) was second and Omaha Burke's Anna Caniglia (413.75) was third. Lincoln Southwest's Peyton Prussa was Lincoln's top finisher. She scored a 322 to take 11th.
"I think that (the start) got to here a little bit," said Becki Taylor, Megan's mother and coach. "but she's confident enough in the dives that she has down the road also. It was a good finish and comeback."
Though Carter was the favorite going into the meet, she never had a comfortable lead.
"This was a really fun meet to watch," Becki Carter said. "Those girls were within 10, 15 points of each other the whole time. If (Megan) missed one, there was another girl that would have stepped up and done it."
Carter was able to perform the 11 dives she wanted to this year. That wasn't the case in 2019 when shin pain nearly wiped out her entire season. She returned to practice just before state and won a second straight title.
Carter said she's still working through some pain and she still goes to physical therapy. But she's much healthier this year.
"It was really nice to battle that and to have way more practice time than last year," said Carter, who is committed to Indiana.
The Carters now has six state diving championships in the family. Becki won two state titles, and Megan's sister Taylor (who dives at Indiana) won the 2015 state title with a state-record 526.
But the younger Carter now has something to bring up at the dinner table. She's the only one in the family with three.
"There is a big competition between all of us, but at the same time we're all so supportive of each other," Carter said. "Text messages every day."
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, 467.25; 2. Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 431.70; 3. Anna Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 413.75; 4. Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 411.30; 5. Claire Hartley, Omaha Marian, 407.60; 6. Maddie Hertzler, Millard West, 341.25; 7. Claren Coalson, Millard West, 340.55; 8. Natalie Siahpush, Millard North, 333.45. Other notable finishers: 11. Peyton Prussa, Lincoln Southwest, 322.00; 12. Novalee Schmit, Lincoln High, 314.10.
