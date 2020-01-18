Sprint rivals and longtime friends Feit and Sieglaff push each other at Gene Cotter Invite and beyond

Caden Feit and Charles Sieglaff are rivals in the pool, often swimming in lanes next to each other. They’re going to be rivals in college.

So, sure, there can and will be some good-natured back-and-forth.

“Oh, yeah, we always mess around a little bit with each other, poke fun at each other,” said Feit, a senior at Lincoln Northeast. “It’s all in good fun.”

It’s all in good fun because beyond being sprint rivals, Feit and Sieglaff, a senior at Lincoln High, are longtime club teammates and great friends.

They’re also two of the state’s fastest swimmers, and they went stroke for stroke in the boys 50-yard freestyle at Saturday’s Gene Cotter Invitational at Lincoln High School.

Feit won the event, resetting his 2-year-old meet record with a time of 21.91 seconds. Sieglaff was second at :22.03, a season-best time.

“It’s a great bond we have,” said Sieglaff, who won the 50-free gold at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet last year. “It’s really fun. We get together on meet days, he really does (push me). When you feel that person right next to you and you’re just so close it really does push you to be your best, which is a really great thing to have.”