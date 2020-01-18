Sprint rivals and longtime friends Feit and Sieglaff push each other at Gene Cotter Invite and beyond

Caden Feit and Charles Sieglaff are rivals in the pool, often swimming in lanes next to each other. They’re going to be rivals in college.
So, sure, there can and will be some good-natured back-and-forth.
“Oh, yeah, we always mess around a little bit with each other, poke fun at each other,” said Feit, a senior at Lincoln Northeast. “It’s all in good fun.”
It’s all in good fun because beyond being sprint rivals, Feit and Sieglaff, a senior at Lincoln High, are longtime club teammates and great friends.
They’re also two of the state’s fastest swimmers, and they went stroke for stroke in the boys 50-yard freestyle at Saturday’s Gene Cotter Invitational at Lincoln High School.
Feit won the event, resetting his 2-year-old meet record with a time of 21.91 seconds. Sieglaff was second at :22.03, a season-best time.
“It’s a great bond we have,” said Sieglaff, who won the 50-free gold at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet last year. “It’s really fun. We get together on meet days, he really does (push me). When you feel that person right next to you and you’re just so close it really does push you to be your best, which is a really great thing to have.”
Said Feit, “It’s always helpful to have someone racing next to you, especially one of your buddies. I’ve known Charles forever. Back in rec we used to dive against each other. Having someone push me is always motivation.”
Feit also had another source of motivation. He was disqualified for a false start in last year’s 50 freestyle at this event.
“I can’t follow up a DQ with another DQ,” he said. “New records are always something that’s on my mind.”
Feit later set a meet record in the 100 freestyle, coasting to victory in a time of :47.93. He broke his own record of :48.05 set last year. Sieglaff later won the 100 butterfly in a personal-best :54.09, dropping more than 3 seconds off his seed time.
Feit and Sieglaff are among a deep group of sprinters looking for big podium finishes at this year’s state meet. Feit entered the weekend ranked No. 2 (:22.80) in the 50 freestyle behind Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer (:21.78). Sieglaff’s time on Saturday has him sixth in the state.
Feit and Sieglaff will likely see each other in the same events at conference and state, but it won’t stop there. Feit will be swimming at South Dakota next fall and Sieglaff recently signed with South Dakota State.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Sieglaff said. “It’s really funny that he’s going to the rival school, which means we get to duel even more hopefully in the future, which will be a lot of fun to see.”
Feit was one of two two-event event winners for Northeast on Saturday. Freshmen Elsie Maxwell won the girls 200 individual medley in 2:14.43 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.12. Both are season-best times and meet records.
“I actually was looking at the records and was trying to get those, because I was really close,” Maxwell said. “I was just trying to drop time in general. This is one of the first meets back that we’ve suited up for and we’re trying to go best times.”
Maxwell was in second halfway through the 100 butterfly, but used a strong finish to push past Hastings’ Diana Brailita. Maxwell’s victories helped lift the Rockets to the girls team title, while Kearney and Hastings tied for the boys team crown.
Saturday’s meet featured six meet records. Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski, a two-time state champion, set two new marks, winning the boys 200 IM in 1:55.32 and the 500 freestyle in 4:41.95.
