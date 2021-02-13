Southwest's competitive practice habits show in run to eighth straight girls HAC championship

FREMONT — The Lincoln Southwest girls love competition, even against each other.
It shows in practice, Silver Hawks coach Ross Mueller says. Saturday's 500-yard freestyle final at the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming championships was a reflection of that competitiveness.
Juniors Lily Schroeder and Payton Kollmorgen and senior Lanyon Mlinek pushed each other from start to finish in the longest event. Schroeder (5 minutes, 9:33 seconds) edged Kollmorgen (5:11.23) for first place and Mlinek (5:20.58) was third at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
The 1-2-3 finish was a big points boost for the Silver Hawks, who won their eighth straight HAC meet title behind a 490½-point showing. Lincoln East (365) was second and Norfolk (267) was third.
"I know the way these girls work with each other is great," Mueller said. "They're just battling each other the whole time, and that's what we try to get them to do, every practice, all day and every day."
Southwest junior Isabella Morales was one of two two-event individual champions on the girls side Saturday. She won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.99 and felt a lot better in winning 100 butterfly in :58.47.
"I just wasn't hurting as much (in the butterfly), so I was smoother and longer," Morales said. "I was hurting during the IM after the (200 medley) relay. The relay really hurt me, but I was happy to do it for my team."
The other two-event champion was Natalya Woods.
The Lincoln Southeast freshman was impressive in the sprints, winning the 50 freestyle in a season-best :24.21, and the 100 freestyle in a season-best :52.19. She outdueled Lincoln Southwest sophomore Bella Livingston, who won both of those events as a freshman last year at HAC.
"(Friday) we didn't swim next to each other because of how they seed us," said Woods, who also is among the state leaders in the 200 and 50 freestyles. "When we're next to each other, it makes a big difference when you see each other and it helps both of us a lot."
Woods said she was very, very nervous heading into Saturday's finals, but she was able to funnel that nervous energy into her lane Saturday.
"I couldn't really sleep last night, but as soon as you get into the water, you just forget everything," she said. "I'm just glad that it's over. I've been so nervous and anxious this whole entire time."
Woods' day atop the medal podium wasn't complete. She swam a :23.67 50 split as the anchor leg on Southeast's winning 200 freestyle relay team.
Southwest also had five runner-up finishes.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.