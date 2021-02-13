Southwest's competitive practice habits show in run to eighth straight girls HAC championship

The other two-event champion was Natalya Woods.

The Lincoln Southeast freshman was impressive in the sprints, winning the 50 freestyle in a season-best :24.21, and the 100 freestyle in a season-best :52.19. She outdueled Lincoln Southwest sophomore Bella Livingston, who won both of those events as a freshman last year at HAC.

"(Friday) we didn't swim next to each other because of how they seed us," said Woods, who also is among the state leaders in the 200 and 50 freestyles. "When we're next to each other, it makes a big difference when you see each other and it helps both of us a lot."

Woods said she was very, very nervous heading into Saturday's finals, but she was able to funnel that nervous energy into her lane Saturday.

"I couldn't really sleep last night, but as soon as you get into the water, you just forget everything," she said. "I'm just glad that it's over. I've been so nervous and anxious this whole entire time."

Woods' day atop the medal podium wasn't complete. She swam a :23.67 50 split as the anchor leg on Southeast's winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Southwest also had five runner-up finishes.

