Southwest swimming pool is Isabella Morales' getaway place this year as she takes aim at state

"I can even compare my times to what I was doing last year at this time, and my times now are way faster and I'm able to do way harder sets and just push myself even more," said Morales, one of the Silver Hawks' top swimmers.

Southwest coach Ross Mueller said Morales comes in for morning sessions and then is kicking it into gear in the afternoons after school.

"She wants to be a state champion this year, so her head is definitely in that mode," Mueller said.

Even during the three-week pause in high school athletics in late November, Morales made sure to find pool time at the YMCA in preparation for a season.

Morales still sees room for improvement.

"I had some good times at the Marian meet, so I was happy with those," she said. "I definitely would like to see faster and I think the pause did hold me back a little bit, but Ross and (assistant) Tiffany (Hale) have really helped me get back to where I was to being faster."

Morales has nine siblings, and every one of them have swam at some point.

"In my family we have a joke that my older sister (Yesi), she was OK at swimming and I started beating her when I was like 9," Morales said. "And ever since I beat her, she quit."