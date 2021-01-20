Southwest swimming pool is Isabella Morales' getaway place this year as she takes aim at state

Most of us are glad to take a vacation. Can't wait to take a vacation.
Not Isabella Morales.
The Lincoln Southwest junior passed on getaway time this year, and is happy to be training almost daily in preparation for the state swimming meet, which is more than a month away.
A year ago, Morales and her family went on an extended vacation, which kept the swimmer out of the pool for part of her sophomore season.
"I knew it would hold me back so I decided to stay here and train (this year)," Morales said. "Not being in the pool for a whole month really kills you. Even a couple days sets you back, so it was very challenging, but I was just happy that I could at least get points for my team, especially in the relays and the 500 (freestyle)."
Those extra reps in the pool and in the weight room are paying off.
She had her best performance of the season Saturday against Omaha Marian, winning the 200-yard individual medley in a season-best time of 2 minutes, 10.87 seconds, which ranks fourth in the state. That mark already is faster than her state time (2:11.13) from last year, which landed her on the medal stand.
She also went 5:16.90 in the 500 freestyle, which ranks fourth in the state, and is not far behind her second-place time of 5:11.54 from last year's state meet.
"I can even compare my times to what I was doing last year at this time, and my times now are way faster and I'm able to do way harder sets and just push myself even more," said Morales, one of the Silver Hawks' top swimmers.
Southwest coach Ross Mueller said Morales comes in for morning sessions and then is kicking it into gear in the afternoons after school.
"She wants to be a state champion this year, so her head is definitely in that mode," Mueller said.
Even during the three-week pause in high school athletics in late November, Morales made sure to find pool time at the YMCA in preparation for a season.
Morales still sees room for improvement.
"I had some good times at the Marian meet, so I was happy with those," she said. "I definitely would like to see faster and I think the pause did hold me back a little bit, but Ross and (assistant) Tiffany (Hale) have really helped me get back to where I was to being faster."
Morales has nine siblings, and every one of them have swam at some point.
"In my family we have a joke that my older sister (Yesi), she was OK at swimming and I started beating her when I was like 9," Morales said. "And ever since I beat her, she quit."