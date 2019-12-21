Southwest season motto drives the boys and girls teams to a sweep of Knight Invite titles

With each passing 25 yards, Lincoln East’s Payton Kollmorgen was getting closer and closer to race leader Lanyon Mlinek.
The Lincoln Southwest junior was able to hold on for a victory in the girls 500-yard freestyle at Saturday’s Knight Invitational at Lincoln Southeast High School. Mlinek finished in 5 minutes, 16.56 seconds, and Kollmorgen touched in 5:16.66.
For Mlinek, there was no change in stroke technique or anything like that to fend off Kollmorgen. All that kept going through her head?
"Don’t get out-touched."
"She pushed me hard,” Mlinek said of the East sophomore. “At practice we work on not getting out-touched and we had a talk before (the meet) to not get out-touched.”
The Southwest girls and boys teams soared behind that message at Saturday’s 18-team meet.
The boys piled up 275 points and got wins from Tommy Palmer in the 100 freestyle and Kael Mlinek in the 100 breaststroke. They capped the competition with a meet record in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing in 3:14.21.
Southwest took the girls team title with 309 points. Mlinek won the 200 and 500 freestyles and senior Reanne Reida won the 50 and 100 freestyles.
What allowed Mlinek and Reida to have strong meets?
"Confidence," Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. "A lot of this is confidence going into the races. You keep telling them swimming is 20% physical, 80% mental. You’ve got to have the confidence going in."
Though the season is still early, Mueller called this a confidence-building meet for the girls, who had to replace three state champion swimmers from last season’s state championship season.
“I think it really boosts our confidence knowing that we can do it together and we really clicked,” said Mlinek, who swam her best times since her freshman season. “It totally motivates us. People say maybe (Omaha) Marian, maybe other people, but I think it just boosts us and it’s something to work for.”
Southwest needed some of its experienced swimmers to step up this year to fill those point gaps. Mlinek, Reida and Marti Walstad showed Saturday that they’re capable of carrying the load.
The upperclassmen are embracing their new roles and the pressure that comes with it.
“There kind of is (pressure), because it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, that’s us now,’” said Reida, who won the 50 freestyle in :24.80 and the 100 freestyle in :54.07 (both near career-best marks).
The Southwest boys, on Saturday, showcased their depth and outlasted Westside (315-276), a team expected to compete for a state championship this year.
Palmer, a sophomore, outlasted Lincoln Northeast’s Caden Feit for first place in the 100 freestyle. Palmer touched in :47.35 and Feit in :47.84. Kael Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke in a season-best :58.67.
“We know Westside is strong, Creighton Prep is strong, but coming out and showing what they can do especially in these relays and individual events is huge,” said Mueller, who is in his first season as Southwest’s head coach. “They still know that there’s a lot of work to do between now and conference and state.”
Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski set two meet records, winning the 200 (1:41.73) and 500 (4:38.18) freestyles.
Feit won the 50 freestyle in :22.17. Lincoln High senior Isaiah Winston won the boys diving title on Friday with 405.80 points.
Lincoln East finished second in the girls standings and third in the boys standings.
