Southwest season motto drives the boys and girls teams to a sweep of Knight Invite titles

"Confidence," Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. "A lot of this is confidence going into the races. You keep telling them swimming is 20% physical, 80% mental. You’ve got to have the confidence going in."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the season is still early, Mueller called this a confidence-building meet for the girls, who had to replace three state champion swimmers from last season’s state championship season.

“I think it really boosts our confidence knowing that we can do it together and we really clicked,” said Mlinek, who swam her best times since her freshman season. “It totally motivates us. People say maybe (Omaha) Marian, maybe other people, but I think it just boosts us and it’s something to work for.”

Southwest needed some of its experienced swimmers to step up this year to fill those point gaps. Mlinek, Reida and Marti Walstad showed Saturday that they’re capable of carrying the load.

The upperclassmen are embracing their new roles and the pressure that comes with it.

“There kind of is (pressure), because it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, that’s us now,’” said Reida, who won the 50 freestyle in :24.80 and the 100 freestyle in :54.07 (both near career-best marks).