Southwest's Palmer shows his range at Millard South meet; East girls surge to title with strong finish

“We really train that with endurance, and I just have to be there for my team and being able to go in my second-best time in a relay in a speedo, it just felt really good being there for them, catching up and winning it,” said Palmer, who also was part of Southwest’s winning 400 freestyle relay team.

It was another strong meet for the Silver Hawk boys, who won the Knight Invitational in December. They scored 295½ points to win Saturday’s meet. Lincoln East (249) was second.

Behind 321 points, the Lincoln East girls surged to the top of the team standings with a strong finish to the meet. It included victories from two freshmen (Ashlea Johnson and Calie Herrick) and a sophomore (Payton Kollmorgen).

Kollmorgen, one of the top 500 free swimmers in the state, won her signature event in 5:17.38. Johnson won the 100 breaststroke in a season-best 1:07.78 and Herrick won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.12.

The Spartan girls had 10 top-three finishes, many coming late in the meet.

“The last third of the meet is our strongest part of the meet for the girls,” East co-head coach Uriah Reiners said. “We’ve got solid backstrokers, solid breaststrokers, we have put together a solid 400 freestyle relay, which we were lacking in at the last invitational.”