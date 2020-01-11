Southwest's Palmer shows his range at Millard South meet; East girls surge to title with strong finish

OMAHA — When it comes to swimming distances, Tommy Palmer has no limits.
Like his older sister, Alana, who had a standout high school career, Palmer is strong in any freestyle race. The Lincoln Southwest sophomore put his range of events on display during Saturday’s Millard South Invitational.
Palmer won the meet’s shortest event, touching first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 21.78 seconds, and the meet’s longest event, the 500 freestyle (4:51.57), a race he led from start to finish. His time in the 50 is the state’s fastest time this season.
“It is a lot of how I can surprise people at certain meets, if they think that I can do one thing, I can completely do the other,” said Palmer, who won state gold in the 200 free last year and is among the state leaders in all four freestyle events (50, 100, 200 and 500). “It can catch them off-guard, that’s one thing that really helps me, I think.”
On Saturday, Palmer wasn’t finished.
Immediately following the 500 win, he anchored the Silver Hawks’ 200 freestyle relay team. Southwest was in second when Palmer plunged into the water, but the sophomore passed Lincoln East’s Charles Roberts over the final 25 meters, swimming his 50-yard leg in :21.07.
As for the quick turnaround after his 500 free event, Palmer said he is used to it.
“We really train that with endurance, and I just have to be there for my team and being able to go in my second-best time in a relay in a speedo, it just felt really good being there for them, catching up and winning it,” said Palmer, who also was part of Southwest’s winning 400 freestyle relay team.
It was another strong meet for the Silver Hawk boys, who won the Knight Invitational in December. They scored 295½ points to win Saturday’s meet. Lincoln East (249) was second.
Behind 321 points, the Lincoln East girls surged to the top of the team standings with a strong finish to the meet. It included victories from two freshmen (Ashlea Johnson and Calie Herrick) and a sophomore (Payton Kollmorgen).
Kollmorgen, one of the top 500 free swimmers in the state, won her signature event in 5:17.38. Johnson won the 100 breaststroke in a season-best 1:07.78 and Herrick won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.12.
The Spartan girls had 10 top-three finishes, many coming late in the meet.
“The last third of the meet is our strongest part of the meet for the girls,” East co-head coach Uriah Reiners said. “We’ve got solid backstrokers, solid breaststrokers, we have put together a solid 400 freestyle relay, which we were lacking in at the last invitational.”
It was a spirit-lifting victory for the Spartans. They grinded through some tough winter training over the break, co-head coach Emma McEntarffer said.
East has a strong blend of upperclassmen and youth, especially on the girls side. The transition from club swimming to high school swimming has been a seamless one for the freshmen, the Spartan coaches said.
“They’re ready to step to any opportunity to give them, because they know we have a very deep girls team, and the talent is mixed throughout the entire team that they know any opportunity they’re handed is a shot for them to show what they are made of, and they have not disappointed,” McEntarffer said.
The Southwest girls (296 points) finished second behind East. The Silver Hawks were led by Reanne Reida, who won the 50 freestyle, and Bella Livingston, who won the 200 freestyle.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.