Southwest girls show depth during first day of HAC swimming meet; Palmer blitzes way to top marks

The Lincoln Southwest girls swimming team positioned itself well for an eighth straight Heartland Athletic Conference championship with a strong showing during Friday's preliminaries in Fremont.

The Silver Hawks will have 19 entries in the championship heats when Saturday's finals begin at 2 p.m. at the Fremont YMCA. Southwest also has the top-seeded times in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.

The Southwest boys also performed very well Friday, including junior Tommy Palmer, who swam one of the fastest 50 freestyle times in state history.

On the girls side, Southwest junior Isabella Morales had the fastest prelim times in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 10.22 seconds) and 100 butterfly (:58.27), recording season-best times in both events.

Sophomore Bella Livingston swam one of the season's best times in the 100 freestyle, finishing in :53.12, 1.76 seconds better than her previous season-best mark. Last year's conference champion in the 50 and 100 frees also is the second seed in the 50 freestyle (:24.45) behind Lincoln Southeast freshman Natalya Woods (:24.41).

Lanyon Mlinek (200 freestyle) and Lily Schroeder (500 freestyle) are also top seeds in their respective events for Saturday.