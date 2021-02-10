Southeast freshmen Woods and Hoffman share similar traits, including a desire to succeed

Natalya Woods and Katerina Hoffman are on the opposite ends of the pool, so to speak.
Woods is a swimmer and Hoffman is a diver for Lincoln Southeast.
Though Woods can be found working on her stroke motions, and Hoffman her somersaults and pikes, the two actually have a lot in common.
They have found immediate success as high school freshmen. Woods has the state's fastest time this season in the 500-yard freestyle. Hoffman already broke the school diving record.
They have lofty goals for the upcoming state meet. And they like to look for ways to one-up each other in good fun.
In what ways?
"Just really anything," Woods said. "Even sit-ups and pull-ups. We're just so competitive against each other."
Says Hoffman, "We turn a lot of things into competitions and try to better ourselves. It's always great to have a partner like that to do that with."
Until the next sit-up competition, Woods and Hoffman will be partnering up to score points for their swimming and diving team as it approaches the two biggest meets of the year — this week's Heartland Athletic Conference meet in Fremont and the state meet in two weeks.
"It's been exciting having both of them as freshmen and we're definitely looking forward to seeing what they can do in the future," Southeast coach Brett Ruoff said.
Hoffman posted a school-record 502.15 at the Millard South diving meet earlier this year, passing Lilly Hinrichs, one of the state's best divers and a three-time state champion (2009-11).
Though Hoffman has yet to compete in a state meet environment, she is no stranger to major competitions. In 2019 she competed at the Junior Pan American Games in Chile.
"It was a great experience," she said. "Looking at the other divers and just being able to communicate with them. Most of them spoke English but some of them didn't and spoke Spanish, so it really impacted my drive to learn new languages."
Diving is big part of Hoffman's family DNA. Her father, Kris, has coached many of the state's top divers, and is coaching the LSE divers this year, and had a successful collegiate career at Kansas. Her mother is Natasha Chikina, the Huskers' diving coach who competed for Kazakhstan at the 1996 and 200 Summer Olympics.
"I was always at the pool after school (growing up) and I always thought it was really fun to watch how these older kids dive, so I thought I'd try it," Hoffman said.
Woods has her sights on leaving a mark, too.
She has quickly emerged as one of the state's top freestyle swimmers, and she appears to be in midseason form heading into HAC after swimming season-best times at Norfolk last week.
Woods' time of 5 minutes, 11.59 seconds in the 500 free ranks No. 1 in the state, and her time of 1:56.95 in the 200 free ranks third.
She also swam a :51.7 split in the 4x100 relay. Because she swam the anchor leg, it doesn't count on the individual charts (if it did, it would be the state's fastest 100 free time), but it's a good indicator of what Woods can do no matter what event she enters.
After swimming slower times in a couple of club events, Woods said she's been surprised by her marks in high school.
"I've just been swimming so much faster than I've thought I 'd actually be at this point. I'm hoping there will be a good end to the season," she said.
Many teams, including Southeast, will be competing in their first multi-team event of the year when the HAC swim meet takes place Friday and Saturday at the Fremont YMCA. COVID-19 restrictions led to most big meets to be canceled in December and January.
"Normally we've had three or four up to this point," Ruoff said. "It's the big first meet of the season and it's also one of the important ones, so it's definitely adding to some anticipation and a lot of excitement."
Count Woods among those excited to see what she can show at a bigger meet.
"I've actually been waiting to swim high school season for two years, to be able to compete against everyone and I'm really excited to see what I can do," she said.