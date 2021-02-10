Southeast freshmen Woods and Hoffman share similar traits, including a desire to succeed

Woods' time of 5 minutes, 11.59 seconds in the 500 free ranks No. 1 in the state, and her time of 1:56.95 in the 200 free ranks third.

She also swam a :51.7 split in the 4x100 relay. Because she swam the anchor leg, it doesn't count on the individual charts (if it did, it would be the state's fastest 100 free time), but it's a good indicator of what Woods can do no matter what event she enters.

After swimming slower times in a couple of club events, Woods said she's been surprised by her marks in high school.

"I've just been swimming so much faster than I've thought I 'd actually be at this point. I'm hoping there will be a good end to the season," she said.

Many teams, including Southeast, will be competing in their first multi-team event of the year when the HAC swim meet takes place Friday and Saturday at the Fremont YMCA. COVID-19 restrictions led to most big meets to be canceled in December and January.

"Normally we've had three or four up to this point," Ruoff said. "It's the big first meet of the season and it's also one of the important ones, so it's definitely adding to some anticipation and a lot of excitement."

Count Woods among those excited to see what she can show at a bigger meet.