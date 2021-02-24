Six athletes to watch (on livestream) at this week's state swimming and diving meet

The state's best swimmers and divers will be at the Devaney Sports Center this week for the state meet. Here are six names to watch (on the livestreams):

(B) Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: The Arizona recruit was swimming on a different level at last year's state meet, winning gold medals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. He's the top seed in the 50 and 200 freestyles, and he's hoping to go under 20 seconds in the 50 after touching in :20.13 at the HAC meet.

(B) Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: The junior, who rejoined the Silver Hawks midway through the season, has quickly returned to top form. He is favored to repeat as state champion in the 100 breaststroke after recording a :54.58 at the HAC meet. Mlinek also is the top seed in the 100 freestyle.

(B) John Watson, Creighton Prep: The sophomore is the top seed in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Watson was fourth and third, respectively, in both events last year. He'll be challenged in the 500 free if Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski, a three-time state champion in the event, is able to give it a go.