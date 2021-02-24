Six athletes to watch (on livestream) at this week's state swimming and diving meet

The state's best swimmers and divers will be at the Devaney Sports Center this week for the state meet. Here are six names to watch (on the livestreams):
(B) Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: The Arizona recruit was swimming on a different level at last year's state meet, winning gold medals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. He's the top seed in the 50 and 200 freestyles, and he's hoping to go under 20 seconds in the 50 after touching in :20.13 at the HAC meet.
(B) Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: The junior, who rejoined the Silver Hawks midway through the season, has quickly returned to top form. He is favored to repeat as state champion in the 100 breaststroke after recording a :54.58 at the HAC meet. Mlinek also is the top seed in the 100 freestyle.
(B) John Watson, Creighton Prep: The sophomore is the top seed in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Watson was fourth and third, respectively, in both events last year. He'll be challenged in the 500 free if Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski, a three-time state champion in the event, is able to give it a go.
(G) Megan Carter, Omaha Marian: The Indiana recruit is looking to become the first four-time state diving champion since Jodi Janssen (1991-94) of Papillion-La Vista. Carter won with a 467.25 last year and set a Metro Conference meet record two weeks ago with a 505.75. Lincoln Southeast freshman Katerina Hoffman (502.15) will be among the challengers.
(G) JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian: The Nebraska recruit is looking to defend her state titles in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Her season-best time of :23.23 in the 50 free already is faster than her state time from last year, and her hope is to go under 1 minute in the 100 breaststroke, which would reset the state record (1:01.29) she set a year ago.
(G) Hannah Hailu, Millard North: The senior and Columbia University recruit is the top seed in the 100 backstroke (:56.15) and 100 butterfly (:55.97). Her fly time is more than a second faster than her best time from last year's state meet.
