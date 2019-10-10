Lincoln Pius X announced the hiring of Corey Gray as the new swimming and diving coach Thursday.
Gray currently is the director of career development and retention at Concordia University, and he's also the co-founder and head coach for Seward Swim Club.
"I am excited to get started and cannot thank Mr. (Tim) Aylward enough for this opportunity," Gray said in a statement. "This program has already seen incredible successes in the past, and our plan is to continue performing at a very high level. We are looking forward to getting in the pool and getting to work."
Gray grew up in Iowa and Nebraska, and upon graduation from high school, joined the U.S. Army. As a Blackhawk helicopter crew chief, he spent 5½ years on active duty, including a 16-month deployment to Baghdad in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Iron Sabre. He served as the battalion aquatics instructor for the Special Operations Aviation Battalion in Savannah, Georgia, from 2004-05.
"I’m excited to have Corey take the head swimming coaching position, and he is a good fit to keep the program running at a high level,” said Aylward, Pius X's activities director.
Gray replaces Mike Witt, who recently moved to San Antonio to take a full-time coaching job with one of the top club programs in Texas.