Prep swimming results, 1/18

GENE COTTER INVITATIONAL
At Lincoln High
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Kearney 218, Hastings 218, Grand Island 216, Lincoln Northeast 165, Lincoln High 125, Fremont 104, North Platte 74, Omaha Northwest 64, Lincoln North Star 48.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Grand Island (Novinski, Dankert, Setlik, Wilson), 1:40.96; 2. Hastings, 1:41.68; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 1:44.35; 200 freestyle—1. Heiser, Northeast, 1:51.63;; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:52.30; 3. Ceperley, Hastings, 1:52.43; 200 IM—1. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:55.32; 2. Johnson, Hastings, 1:59.42; 3. Kinney, Kearney, 2:07.63; 50 freestyle—1. Feit, Northeast, :21.91; 2. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :22.03; 3. Gengenbach, Hastings, :22.94; 100 butterfly—1. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :54.09; 2. Nieveen, Kearney, :54.25; 3. Setlik, Grand Island, :55.96; 100 freestyle—1. Feit, Northeast. 47.93; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, :51.41; 3. Haase, Hastings, :52.29; 500 freestyle—1. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:41.95; 2. Ceperley, Hastings, 5:05.60; 3. Walsh, Kearney, 5:09.39; 200 freestyle relay—1. Hastings (Johnson, Ceperley, Haase, Gengenbach), 1:31.90; 2. Kearney, 1:36.12; 3. Lincoln High 1:36.46; 100 backstroke—1. Kinney, Kearney, :57.61; 2. Heiser, Northeast, :59.98; 3. McClellan, Fremont, 1:00.83; 100 breaststroke—1. Johnson, Hastings, :58.57; 2. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:01.61; 3. Kozak, Northeast, 1:06.81; 400 freestyle relay—1. Grand Island (Novinski, Setlik, Sambula-Monzalvo, Wilson), 3:25.22; 2. Lincoln Northeast, 3:29.42; 3. Hastings, 3:36.38.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Northeast 212, Hastings 197, Grand Island 184, Lincoln High 182, Kearney 176, Fremont 144, North Platte 78, Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Northwest 18.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Hastings (Brailita, Anderson, Delaney, Baker), 1:58.48; 2. Lincoln High, 1:59.65; 3. Fremont, 2:02.06; 200 freestyle—1. Greer, Grand Island, 2:05.76; 2. Trenkle, Kearney, 2:12.60; 3. Stephenson, Hastings, 2:14.31; 200 IM—1. Maxwell, Northeast, 2:14.43; 2. Dillon, Kearney, 2:25.29; 3. Dankert, Grand Island, 2:27.47; 50 freestyle—1. Brailita, Hastings, :25.08; 2. Baker, Hastings, :25.15; 3. Maynard, Lincoln High, :26.16; 100 butterfly—1. Maxwell, Northeast, 1:00.12; 2. Brailita, Hastings, 1:00.86; 3. Maynard, Lincoln High, 1:03.90; 100 freestyle—Baker, Hastings, :55.59; 2. Walz, Fremont, :55.86; 3. Hoff, Northeast, :58.87; 500 freestyle—1. Karsen, Fremont, 5:40.66; 2. Greer, Grand Island, 5:49.85; 3. Trenkle, Kearney, 5:53.74; 200 freestyle relay—1. Grand Island (Muhlbach, Dankert, Fill, Greer), 1:49.07; 2. Lincoln Northeast, 1:51.21; 3. Kearney, 1:53.70; 100 backstroke—1. Walz, Fremont, :59.92; 2. Jacobo, Lincoln High, 1:07.84; 2. Pierzina, Kearney, 1:08.54; 100 breaststroke—1. Dillon, Kearney, 1:11.01; 2. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:12.61; 3. Vocasek, Northeast, 1:13.13; 400 freestyle relay—1. Hastings (Brailita, Stephenson, Delaney, Baker), 3:55.43; 2. Lincoln Northeast, 3:55.60; 2. Fremont, 4:02.14.
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 253, Lincoln East 237, Millard West 190, Omaha Central 151, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 136, Lincoln Pius X 128, Millard North 101, Gretna 70, Columbus 44, Bellevue West 32, Lincoln Southeast 31, Norfolk (diving only) 16.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (McElmeel, Keller, Belik, Ciriaco), 1:41.90; 2. Pius X, 1:42.19; 3. Elkhorn, 1:42.89; 200 freestyle--1. Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:47.56; 2. Galles, Gretna, 1:48.48; 3. Uehling, Elkhorn, 1:48.53; 200 IM--1. Prescott, Omaha Central, 2:04.84; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln East, 2:06.20; 3. Neil, Lincoln East, 2:07.40; 50 freestyle--1. Eichmann, Millard North, :22.31; 2. Ciriaco, Papio, :22.42; 3. Kempf, Pius X, :22.43; 100 butterfly--1. Smith, Elkhorn, :53.49; 2. Eichmann, Millard North, :53.53; 3. Dice, Lincoln East, :53.74; 100 freestyle--1. Stalheim, Millard West, :49.55; 2. DuBay, Millard West, :49.76; 3. Mayo, Elkhorn, :50.08; 500 freestyle--1. Becker, Pius X, 4:51.24; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:51.81; 3. Hahn, Gretna, 5:01.46; 200 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn (Mayo, Waszak, Cash, Smith), 1:30.74; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:30.99; 3. Millard West, 1:31.53; 100 backstroke--1. Dice, Lincoln East, :53.86; 2. Prescott, Omaha Central, :54.90; 3. Belik, Papio, :55.03; 100 breaststroke--1. Zheng, Millard North, :59.94; 2. Hahn, Gretna, 1:01.76; 3. Poeckes, Omaha Central, 1:02.64; diving--1. Orth, Papio, 377.25; 2. Frisbie, Elkhorn, 370.45; 3. Hunt, Elkhorn, 358.75.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Millard North 270, Lincoln East 247, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 199, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 165, Lincoln Pius X 163, Millard West 108, Omaha Central 90, Bellevue West 45, Columbus 39, Gretna 33, Lincoln Southeast 22, Norfolk (diving only) 7.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Millard North (Berlin, Solberg, Hailu, McLeay), 1:50.70; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:51.40; 3. Millard North B, 1:54.29; 200 freestyle--1. Stonehocker, Pius X, 2:00.07; 2. Ulrich, Millard North, 2:01.13; 3. Lienemann, Lincoln East, 2:01.81; 200 IM--1. Hailu, Millard North, 2:07.53; 2. Dendinger, Papio, 2:10.73; 3. Hunt, Elkhorn, 2:13.32; 50 freestyle--1. McLeay, Millard North, :24.75; 2. Altmaier, Lincon East, :24.88; 3. Spomer, Omaha Central, :24.97; 100 butterfly--1. Hailu, Millard North, :56.94; 2. Kipp, Millard North, 1:01.22; 3. Herrick, Lincoln East, 1:01.49; 100 freestyle--1. McLeary, Millard North, :54.44; 2. Branson, Millard North, :55.61; 3. Mayo, Elkhorn, :55.69; 500 freestyle--1. Cole, Elhkorn, 5:08.54; 2. Theil, Pius X, 5:21.08; 3. Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:26.32; 200 freestyle relay--1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (Cunningham, Ford, Jones, Dendinger), 1:41.37; 2. Millard North, 1:42.31; 3. Lincoln East, 1:42.92; 100 backstroke--1. Cole, Elkhorn, :59.21; 2. Berlin, Millard North, :59.67; 3. Cavanaugh, Papio, 1:01.77; 100 breaststroke--1. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:07.28; 2. Stonehocker, Pius X, 1:07.62; 3. Hunt, Elkhorn, 1:08.06; 400 freestyle relay--1. Millard North (Hailu, Ulrich, Berlin, McLeay), 3:38.82; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:41.05; 3. Omaha Centra, 3:42.47; diving--1. Woodward, Millard West, 422.30; 2. Hertzler, Millard West, 369.65; 3. Dreher, Papio, 354.75.