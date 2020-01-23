Prep swimming results, 1/23

Boys swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 118, LINCOLN PIUS X 64
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay—Pius X (Coffey, Vyhidal, Newland, Kempf), 1:41.80; 200 freestyle—Reida, Southwest, 1:55.31; 200 IM—Palmer, Southwest, 2:01.29; 50 freestyle—Kempf, Pius X, :22.62; diving—Toof, Southwest, 183.07; 100 butterfly—Newland, Pius X, :56.94; 100 freestyle—Redia, Southwest, :50.44; 500 freestyle—Birkett, Southwest, 5:04.87; 200 freestyle relay—Southwest (Bailey, Mlinek, Reida, Palmer), 1:31.32; 100 backstroke—Bailey, Southwest, :57.68; 100 breaststroke—Newland, Pius X, 1:02.82; 400 freestyle relay—Southwest (Reida, Kivett, Fraley, Palmer), 3:28.51.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 90, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 88
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Northeast (Montgomery, Kozak, Feit, Heiser), 1:47.97; 200 freestyle--Montgomery, Northeast, 2:05.67; 200 IM--Heiser, Northeast, 2:13.54; 50 freestyle--Al Mafrachi, North Star, :32.38; diving-Haeffner, Northeast, 188.91; 100 butterfly--Montgomery, Northeast, 1:01.30; 100 freestyle--Manzo, North Star, 1:16.50; 500 freestyle--Kinnaman, North Star, 6:16.09; 200 freestyle relay--Northeast (Feit, M. Kozak, Z. Kozak, Heiser), 1:39.32; 100 backstroke--Applebee, Northeast, 1:08.33; 100 breaststroke--Feit, Northeast, 1:02.21; 400 freestyle relay--Northeast (Montgomery, Applebee, Feit, Heiser), 3:31.84.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 121, LINCOLN PIUS X 61
EVENT WINNER: 200 medley relay—Southwest (Sipp, Heyen, Morales, Reida), 1:52.74; 200 freestyle—Morales, Southwest, 2:00.48; 200 IM—Theil, Pius X, 2:13.40; 50 freestyle—Livingston, Southwest, :25.27; diving—Prussa, Southwest, 186.90; 100 butterfly—Morales, Southwest, 1:01.27; 100 freestyle—Livingston, Southwest, :54.89; 500 freestyle—Schroeder, Southwest, 5:28.04; 200 freestyle—Southwest (Reida, Livingston, Morales, Walstad), 1:42.46; 100 backstroke—Theil, Pius X, 1:00.28; 100 breaststroke—Stonehocker, Pius X, 1:08.25; 400 freestyle—Southwest (Walstad, Schroeder, Ryder, Livingston), 3:45.03.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 134, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 50
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Northeast (Kottmeyer, Vocasek, Maxwell, Feit), 2:04.24; 200 freestyle--Cook, Northeast, 2:22.96; 200 IM--Vocasek, Northeast, 2:37.76; 50 freestyle--Burnham, Northeast, :32.00; diving--Clare Mertes, Northeast, 169.50; 100 butterfly--Robbins, Northeast, 1:16.19; 100 freestyle--Feit, Northeast, 1:01.45; 500 freestyle--Maxwell, Northeast, 5:35.48; 200 freestyle relay--Northeast (Hoff, Kottmeyer, Cook, Renard), 1:59.71; 100 backstroke--Fox, North Star, 1:11.44; 100 breaststroke--Maxwell, Northeast, 1:17.36; 400 freestyle relay--Northeast (Vocasek, Feit, Hubbard, Maxwell), 4:06.22.