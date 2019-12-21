Prep swimming results, 12/21

Swimming
KNIGHT INVITATIONAL
At Lincoln Southeast
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 315, Omaha Westside 276, Lincoln East 262, Grand Island 223, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 193, Millard West 176, Norfolk 148, Hastings 133, Omaha Central 127, Millard North 95, Lincoln Northeast 95, Kearney 72, Lincoln Southeast 68, Lincoln High 52, Omaha North 51, Millard South 32, Beatrice 6, Lincoln North Star 1.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Omaha Westside (Davis, Amant, Lundin, Germonprez), 1:39.49; 2. Lincoln East, 1:41.93; 3. Norfolk, 1:42.42; 200 freestyle--1. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.73; 2. Palmer, Southwest, 1:45.09; 3. Stalheim, Millard West, 1:47.06; 200 IM--1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:55.88; 2. Johnson, Hastings, 1:59.55; 3. Mlinek, Southwest, 2:00.95; 50 freestyle--1. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :22.17; 2. Ciriaco, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :22.21; 3. Lundin, Omaha Westside, :22.28; 100 butterfly--1. Lundin, Omaha Westside, :51.51; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :53.13; 3. Reida, Southwest, :54.08; diving--Winston, Lincoln High, 405.80; 2. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 357.30; 3. Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 340.75; 100 freestyle--1. Palmer, Southwest, :47.35; 2. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :47.84; 3. Ciriaco, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :49.10; 500 freestyle--1. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:38.18; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:54.52; 3. Stalheim, Millard West, 4:57.56; 200 freestyle relay--1. Southwest (Mlinek, Reida, Hohl, Palmer), 1:27.85; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:30.64; 3. Omaha Westside, 1:31.63; 100 backstroke--1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :52.71; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :53.42; 3. Carney, Norfolk, :53.80; 100 breaststroke--1. Mlinek, Southwest, :58.67; 2. Johnson, Hastings, :59.50; 3. Zheng, Millard North, :59.99; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Mlinek, Palmer), 3:14.21; 2. Grand Island, 3:17.94; 3. Omaha Westside, 3:18.49.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 343, Millard North 328, Lincoln East 314.5, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 234, Omaha Westside 212, Omaha Central 153.5, Norfolk 138, Millard West 137, Hastings 105, Beatrice 101, Lincoln Northeast 73, Lincoln High 55, Lincoln Southeast 33, Omaha North 28, Grand Island 25, Kearney 25, Millard South 18, Lincoln North Star 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Millard North (Berlin, Solberg, Hailu, McLeary), 1:51.16; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:51.93; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:53.56; 200 freestyle--1. Mlinek, Southwest, 1:57.97; 2. Ulrich, Millard North, 2:00.86; 3. Lienemann, Lincoln East, 2:01.16; 200 IM--1. McLeary, Millard North, 2:12.59; 2. Walstad, Southwest, 2:13.26; 3. DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 2:13.76; 50 freestyle--1. Reida, Southwest, :24.80; 2. Brailita, Hastings, :24.93; 3. Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :25.02; 100 butterfly--1. Hailu, Millard North, :56.81; 2. Hall, Millard West, :58.96; 3. Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :59.39; 100 freestyle--1. Reida, Southwest, :54.07; 2. McLeary, Millard North, :54.14; 3. Brailita, Hastings, :54.31; diving--1. Woodward, Millard West, 397.85; 2. Siahpush, Millard North, 346.00; 3. Fulchure, Millard West, 327.50; 500 freestyle--Mlinek, Southwest, 5:16.56; 2. Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:15.55; 3. Ryder, Southwest, 5:35.69; 200 freestyle relay--1. Southwest (Livingston, Mlinek, Ryder, Reida), 1:41.27; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:41.75; 3. Omaha Central, 1:42.62; 100 backstroke--1. Hailu, Millard North, :57.08; 2. Berlin, Millard North, 1:00.46; 3. Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:00.55; 100 breaststroke--1. DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 1:05.92; 2. Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:06.71; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:09.19; 400 freestyle relay--1. Millard North (Hailu, Ulrich, Berlin, McLeay), 3:38.44; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:39.25; 3. Omaha Central, 3:45.83.
ELKHORN INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 385, Lincoln Pius X 221, Ralston/Omaha Gross 144, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 119, Omaha Burke 115, Gretna 105, Fremont 104, Bellevue West 63, Lewis Central (Iowa) 44, Columbus 41, Brownell Talbot 39, Council Bluffs AB (Iowa) 27, South Sioux City 2.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Pius X (Coffey, Vyhidal, Newland, Welsh), 1:44.69; 200 freestyle--Becker, Pius X, 1:50.20; 200 IM--Nielsen, Omaha Burke, 2:03.93; 50 freestyle--Johansen, Skutt/Mount Michael, :22.32; 100 butterfly--Pospishil, :53.84; 100 freestyle--Johansen, Skutt/Mount Michael, :49.27; 500 freestyle--Becker, Pius X, 4:55.00; 200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Cash, Uehling, Wehbe, Mayo), 1:32.65; 100 backstroke--Uehling, Elkhorn, :56.04; 100 breaststroke--Newland, Pius X, 1:01.08; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Wehbe, Waszak, Uehling, Mayo), 3:24.43; 2. Pius X, 3:26.29; diving--Frisbie, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 377.00.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 488, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 231, Lincoln Pius X 192.5, Omaha Burke 158, Omaha Duchesne 94, Bellevue West 88, Gretna 71, Fremont 51, Columbus 24.5, Ralston/Omaha Gross 16, Brownell Talbot 12, Omaha Skutt 12, South Sioux City 6.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Omaha Marian (Pantano, Randby, Clark, Foley), 1:45.36; 200 freestyle--Hood, Marian, 1:55.24; 200 IM--Cole, Elkhorn, 2:09.19; 50 freestyle--Randby, Marina, :23.91; 100 butterfly--Clark, Marian, :57.25; 100 freestyle--Hood, Marian, :53.53; 500 freestyle--Trojan, Marian, 5:12.97; 2. Theil, Pius X, 5:25.94; 200 freestyle relay--Marian (Randby, Hood, Von Seggern, Clark), 1:37.66; 3. Pius X, 1:42.93; 100 backstroke--Pantano, Marian, :56.10; 100 breaststroke--Randby, Marian, 1:02.98; 2. Stonehocker, Pius X, 1:08.09; 400 freestyle relay--Marian (Hood, Trojan, Foley, Schinco), 3:34.86; diving--Carter, Marian, 446.00.