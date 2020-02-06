Prep swimming results, 2/6

Boys swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 138, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 47
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--LSW (Wichita, Nelson, Antinoro, Christianson), 1:50.19; 200 freestyle--Palmer, LSW, 1:50.56; 200 IM--T. Reida, LSW, 2:07.66; 50 freestyle--Hohl, LSW, :23.05; diving--Blaser, LSW, 192.37; 100 butterfly--Rustermier, LSE, :57.36; 100 freestyle--Palmer, LSW, :51.65; 500 freestyle--Fuson, LSE, 5:22.12; 200 freestyle relay--LSW (Hohl, T. Reida, Birkett, E. Reida), 1:34.32; 100 backstroke--Shaffer, LSW, :58.86; 100 breaststroke--Bailey, LSW, 1:03.31; 400 freestyle relay--LSW (Palmer, Bailey, Birkett, Christianson), 3:28.44.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 147, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 39
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--LSW (Reichmuth, Sipp, Walstat, Orf), 1:59.49; 200 freestyle--Schroeder, LSW, 2:02.83; 200 IM--Walstad, LSW, 2:17.05; 50 freestyle--Livingston, LSW, :25.39; diving--Prussa, LSW, 200.99; 100 butterfly--Morales, LSW, 1:00.84; 100 freestyle--Schroeder, LSW, :56.65; 500 freestyle--Reichmuth, LSW, 5:46.88; 200 freestyle relay--LSE (Neale, Brunsen, Benda, Grant), 1:41.43; 100 backstroke--Sipp, LSW, 1:00.42; 100 breaststroke--Morales, LSW, 1:10.67; 400 freestyle relay--LSW (Riesee, Ford, Livingston, Mlinek), 3:51.22.