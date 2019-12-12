Prep swimming results, 12/13

Boys swimming
LINCOLN EAST 138, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 42
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--East (Schlegelmilch, Paup, Provost, Antons), 1:53.80; 200 freestyle--Spence, East, 2:01.65; 200 IM--Lee, East, 2:08.84; 50 freestyle--Akins, North Star, :24.48; diving--Cappos, East, 132.67; 100 butterfly--Roberts, East, :53.76; 100 freestyle--Provost, East, :56.02; 500 freestyle--Neil, East, 5:13.34; 200 freestyle relay--East (Lee, Hotz, Provost, Paup), 1:39.75; 100 backstroke--Dice, East, :54.48; 100 breaststroke--Paup, East, 1:07.22; 400 freestyle relay--East (Kerrigan, Hotz, Roberts, Welch), 3:42.47.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 112, PAPILLION-LA VISTA/PLVS 73
EVENT WINNERS: diving--Orth, Papio, 203.60; 50 freestyle--McElmeel, Papio, :23.18; 100 freestyle--Ciriaco, Papio, :50.91; 100 butterfly--Keller, Papio, :55.68; 100 backstroke--Reida, Southwest, :56.63; 100 breaststroke--Tyrrell, Southwest, 1:10; 200 freestyle--Fraley, Southwest, 1:54.98; 200 IM--Keller, Papio, 2:03.59; 500 freestyle--Birkett, Southwest, 5:10.31; 200 freestyle relay--Papio (Ciriaco, McElmeel, Belik, Keller), 1:31.97; 200 medley relay--Papio (McElmeel, Belik, Keller, Ciraco), 1:44.09; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Bailey, Fraley, Kivett, Reida), 3:30.49.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN EAST 148, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 36
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--East (Larsen, Johnson, Kang, Dice), 2:08.29; 200 freestyle--Kang, East, 2:06.07; 200 IM--Griffin, East, 2:25.21; 50 freestyle--Agnew, East, :26.58; diving--Miller, East, 189.52; 100 butterfly--East, Kassebaum, 1:07.53; 100 freestyle--Winjum, East, 1:01.46; 500 freestyle--Herrick, East, 5:37.49; 200 freestyle relay--East (Kassebaum, Pearl, Peter, Hunt); 100 backstroke--Harral, East, 1:07.76; 100 breaststroke--Holz, East, 1:12.57; 400 freestyle relay--East (Kang, Johnson, Hunt, Vyhlidal), 4:03.97.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 132, PAPILLION-LA VISTA/PLVS 54
EVENT WINNERS: diving--Prussa, Southwest, 185.90; 50 freestyle--Ford, Papio, :25.76; 100 freestyle--Reida, Southwest, :56.76; 100 backstroke--Sipp, Southwest, 1:00.43; 100 butterfly--Walstad, Southwest, 1:03.32; 100 breaststroke--Dendinger, Papio, 1:09.16; 200 freestyle--Mlinek, Southwest, 2:01.94; 200 IM--Morales, Southwest, 2:15.01; 500 freestyle--Schroeder, Southwest, 5:26.45; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (Livingston, Mlinek, Morales, Reida), 1:43.22; 200 medley relay (Morales, Heyen, Walstad, Reida), 1:55.90; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Livingston, Walstad, Mlinek, Ryder), 3:47.51.