Prep swimming results, 2/15

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEET
At Fremont
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 434, Lincoln East 311, Lincoln Pius X 243, Grand Island 231, Kearney 214, Norfolk 183, Lincoln Northeast 160, Fremont 147, Lincoln High 143, Lincoln Southeast 96, Lincoln North Star 61.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Bailey, Mlinek, Reida, Palmer), 1:36.14; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.33; 3. Kearney, 1:39.40; 200 freestyle—1. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.36; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:43.70; 3. Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:45.84; 200 IM—Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.04; 2. Olmer, Norfolk, 1:59.30; 3. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.37; 50 freestyle—1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :21.16; 2. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :21.47; 3. Carney, Norfolk, :21.57; 100 butterfly—1. Niveen, Kearney, :51.81; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :52.09; 3. Neil, Lincoln East, :53.42; 100 freestyle—1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :46.51; 2. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :46.93; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :47.34; 500 freestyle—1. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:32.54; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:44.64; 3. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:50.26; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Hohl, Fraley, Reida, Palmer), 1:27.82; 2. Lincoln East, 1:28.86; 3. Grand Island, 1:29.44; 100 backstroke—1. Carney, Norfolk, :51.58; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :52.65; 3. Schroeder, Lincoln East, :53.91; 100 breaststroke—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :57.75; 2. Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :59.63; 3. Newland, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.18; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Bailey, Mlinek), 3:12.94; 2. Lincoln East, 3:15.07; 3. Norfolk, 3:16.86.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 509, Lincoln East 394, Lincoln Pius X 308, Norfolk 250, Lincoln Southeast 145, Fremont 141, Lincoln Northeast 120, Kearney 106, Grand Island 88, Lincoln North Star 43.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Pius X (Owens, Stonehocker, Coffey, Theil), 1:48.06; 2. Norfolk, 1:48.43; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.27; 200 freestyle—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.04; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.24; 3. Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, 1:59.61; 200 IM—1. Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 2:07.11; 2. Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2:10.43; 3. Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.30; 50 freestyle—1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.35; 2. Altmaier, Lincoln East, :24.48; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :24.49; 100 butterfly—1. Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, :58.32; 2. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.16; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:00.72; 100 freestyle—1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.26; 2. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :53.36; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73; 500 freestyle—1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:09.24; 2. Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 5:15.16; 3. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:15.42; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Ryder, Reida), 1:38.58; 2. Lincoln East, 1:40.43; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.28; 100 backstroke—1. Walz, Fremont, :57.25; 2. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.92; 3. Owens, Lincoln Pius X, :58.93; 100 breaststroke—1. Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:04.97; 2. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.18; 3. Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:08.68; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Walstad, Morales, Mlinek, Livingston), 3:35.24; 2. Norfolk, 3:42.34; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:42.69.