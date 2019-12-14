Prep swimming results, 12/14

Swimming
LARRY HILL RAM RELAYS
At Ralston
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 314, Creighton Prep 306, Lincoln East 258, Millard West 190, Millard North 176, Omaha Westside 168, Ralston/Omaha Gross 168, Millard South 118, Lincoln Southeast 98, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 96, Lincoln Northeast 88, Omaha Burke 76.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Kaelin, Goaley, Hood), 1:39.49; 2. Lincoln East, 1:44.11; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:49.14; 800 freestyle relay--1. Omaha Westside (Davis Ellison, Kelly, Bailey), 7:21.69; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 7:26.64; 3. Creighton Prep, 7:31.57; 400 medley relay (4x100)--1. Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Kaelin, Hadford, Schmaderer), 3:47.40; 2. Omaha Westside, 3:57.70; 3. Lincoln East, 4:01.99; 200 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Smith, Mayo, Gress, Wehbe), 1:32.95; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:37.74; 3. Millard South, 1:41.75; 200 butterfly relay--1. Creighton Prep (Goaley, Hood, Ahlgren, Perry), 1:37.31; 2. Lincoln East, 1:40.47; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:40.75; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln East (Paup, Schlegelmilch, Morgan, Roberts), 3:31.54; 2. Ralston/Omaha Gross, 3:36.27; 3. Creighton Prep, 3:41.67; 200 backstroke relay--1. Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Muse, Watson, Schmaderer), 1:41.70; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.90; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:46.35; 850 freestyle relay--1. Creighton Prep (Twit, Ahlgren, Hadford, Perry), 8:08.61; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 8:22.80; 3. Millard North, 8:31.87; 200 breaststroke relay--1. Millard North (Zheng, Eichmann, Tsed, Bettadapura), 2:06.46; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:07.47; 3. Ralston/Omaha Gross, 2:07.90; 400 medley relay--1. Lincoln East (Dice, Schroeder, Lee, Paup), 3:47.43; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:52.44; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 4:02.45; 400 freestyle relay (8x50)--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Newby, Waszak, Rouse, Jefferson), 3:23.28; 2. Lincoln East, 3:28.13; 3. Millard South, 3:29.60.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 308, Lincoln East 290, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 286, Omaha Westside 226, Omaha Burke 192, Millard North 186, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 142, Lincoln Southeast 124, Lincoln Northeast 120, Millard West 120, Millard South 92, Ralston/Omaha Gross 62.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Omaha Marian (B. Pantano, Randby, Von Seggern, Allbery), 1:50.97; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:55.96; 3. Omaha Burke, 2:00.50; 800 freestyle relay--1. Omaha Marian (Trojan, Schinco, Kellen, Hood), 8:01.87; 2. Lincoln East, 8:22.84; 3. Omaha Westside, 8:29.80; 400 medley relay (4x100)--1. Lincoln East (Johnson, Kang, Fornander, Holz), 4:25.86; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 4:30.54; 3. Omaha Westside, 4:30.62; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln East (Altmaier, Agnew, Vyhlidal, Moore), 1:44.78; 2. Omaha Marian, 1:46.10; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:48.34; 200 butterfly relay--1. Omaha Marian (Hood, B. Pantano, Randby, Von Seggern), 1:47.92; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.41; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:54.76; 400 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Mayo, Mencke, Ziegler, Thiltgen), 3:49.54; 2. Omaha Marian, 3:52.49; 3. Lincoln East, 3:59.67; 200 backstroke relay--1. Omaha Marian (Sabin, Schinco, Trojan, B. Pantano), 1:52.65; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:57.28; 3. Omaha Burke, 2:01.72; 850 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln East (Moore, Altmaier, Winjum, Kollmorgen), 8:56.41; 2. Omaha Westside, 9:10.96; 3. Omaha Marian, 9:11.03; 200 breaststroke relay--1. Lincoln East (Hunt, Agnew, Vyhlidal, Johnson), 2:09.82; 2. Omaha Marian, 2:14.11; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 2:15.49; diving--1. Omaha Burke, 385.50; 2. Millard West, 353.95; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 293.75; 400 freestyle relay--1. Omaha Marian (Schinco, Kellen, Brusnahan, Hood), 4:05.37; 2. Omaha Westside, 4:10.06; 3. Millard North, 4:20.31; 400 freestyle relay (8x50)--1. Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Voelker, Clark, Brabec), 3:32.33; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:37.02; 3. Lincoln East, 3:41.36.
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 183, Lincoln Pius X 131, Norfolk 122, Columbus 53.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Norfolk (Carney, Olmer, Liess, Spray), 1:41.16; 2. Pius X, 1:41.95; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.39; 200 freestyle--1. Spray, Norfolk, 1:50.50; 2. Fraley, Southwest, 1:53.01; 3. Liess, Norfolk, 1:54.78; 200 IM--1. Olmer, Norfolk, 2:01.96; 2. E. Reida, Southwest, 2:10.07; 3. T. Reida, Southwest, 2:10.14; 50 freestyle--1. Kempf, Pius X, :22.40; 2. Hohl, Southwest, :23.49; 3. Shaffer, Southwest, :24.02; diving--1. Hopkins, Norfolk, 200.00; 2. Blaser, Southwest, 184.10; 3. Malmkar, Pius X, 156.05; 100 butterfly--1. Newland, Pius X, :55.94; 2. Olmer, Norfolk, :56.00; 3. Antinoro, Southwest, :58.19; 100 freestyle--1. Carney, Norfolk, :49.28; 2. Kempf, Pius X, :49.62; 3. Spray, Norfolk, :51.33; 500 freestyle--1. Welsh, Pius X, 5:13.34; 2. Bailey, Southwest, 5:22.29; 3. T. Reida, Southwest, 5:25.72; 200 freestyle relay--1. Norfolk (Olmer, Liess, Spray, Carney), 1:32.19; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 1:35.37; 3. Pius X 1:38.15; 100 backstroke--1. Carney, Norfolk, :54.60; 2. E. Reida, Southwest, :57.58; 3. Coffey, Pius X, :58.52; 100 breaststroke--1. Newland, Pius X, 1:01.69; 2. Vyhidal, Pius X, 1:02.46; 3. Bailey, Southwest, 1:04.73; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (T. Reida, Fraley, E. Reida, Bailey), 3:25.27; 2. Pius X, 3:27.62; 3. Lincoln Southwest B, 3:38.87.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 220, Lincoln Pius X 154, Norfolk 108, Columbus 12.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Morales, Heyen, Walstad, Reida), 1:53.37; 2. Pius X, 1:53.87; 3. Norfolk, 2:06.40; 200 freestyle--1. Theil, Pius X, 2:00.60; 2. Schroeder, Southwest, 2:02.03; 3. Heasty, Pius X, 2:03.80; 200 IM--1. Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:17.13; 2. Heyen, Southwest, 2:22.52; 3. Reida, Southwest, 2:24.58; 50 freestyle--1. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :25.59; 2. Livingston, Southwest, :25.69; 3. Owens, Pius X, :26.06; diving--1. Phelan, Pius X, 193.35; 2. Prussa, Southwest, 192.50; 3. Walker, Norfolk, 178.70; 100 butterfly--1. Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:00.30; 2. Livingston, Southwest, 1:03.13; 3. Owens, Pius X, 1:04.70; 100 freestyle--1. Walstad, Southwest, :56.49; 2. Reida, Southwest, :57.06; 3. Dolan, Pius X, :57.76; 500 freestyle--1. Morales, Southwest, 5:18.43; 2. Theil, Pius X, 5:23.97; 3. Heasty, Pius X, 5:41.25; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Ryder, Reichmuth, Livingston), 1:43.60; 2. Pius X, 1:43.82; 3. Norfolk, 1:45.76; 100 backstroke--1. Owens, Pius X, 1:03.01; 2. Coffey, Pius X, 1:03.25; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:03.83; 100 breaststroke--1. Morales, Southwest, 1:09.95; 2. Heyen, Southwest, 1:13.63; 3. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:14.21; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest, 3:48.28; 2. Lincoln Southwest B, 3:49.79; 3. Norfolk, 3:52.08.