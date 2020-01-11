Prep swimming results, 1/11

Swimming
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 295.5, Lincoln East 249, Millard West 158, Norfolk 154, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 129.5, Millard North 126, Millard South 107, Omaha Burke 82, Lincoln Southeast 58.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Bailey, Mlinek, Reida, Hohl), 1:40.83; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:41.77; 3. Lincoln East, 1:42.02; 200 freestyle—1. Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:47.58; 2. Stalheim, Millard West, 1:49.79; 3. Lee, Lincoln East, 1:51.62; 200 IM—1. Olmer, Norfolk, 2:03.16; 2. Mlinek, Southwest, 2:05.18; 3. Nielsen, Omaha Burke, 2:05.46; 50 freestyle—1. Palmer, Southwest, :21.78; 2. Carney, Norfolk, :22.31; 3. DuBay, Millar West, :22.83; diving—1. McCarter, Millard South, 450.15; 2. Orth, Papio, 361.90; 3. Wilwerding, Millard West, 327.75; 100 butterfly—1. Edwards, Millard South, :53.83; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :54.20; 3. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :55.37; 100 freestyle—1. Eichmann, Millard North, :49.97; 2. Reida, Southwest, :50.10; 3. Fucik, Millard West, :50.41; 500 freestyle—1. Palmer, Southwest, 4:51.57; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:57.29; 3. Lee, Lincoln East, 5:01.32; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Bailey, Hohl, Palmer), 1:30.64; 2. Lincoln East, 1:31.23; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:32.68; 100 backstroke—1. Carney, Norfolk, :53.05; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :54.31; 3. Edwards, Millard South, :54.75; 100 breaststroke—1. Olmer, Norfolk, 1:00.71; 2. Mlinek, Southwest, 1:00.79; 3. Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 1:04.13; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Fraley, Mlinek), 3:17.94; 2. Millard West, 3:20.18; 3. Lincoln East, 3:21.39.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 321, Lincoln Southwest 296, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 189, Millard North 176, Millard West 113, Norfolk 108, Omaha Burke 80, Lincoln Southeast 47, Millard South 29.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Millard North (Hailu, Petrick, Kipp, Ulrich), 1:54.41; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.85; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:55.16; 200 freestyle—1. Livingston, Southwest, 1:59.33; 2. Schroeder, Southwest, 2:01.04; 3. Lienemann, Lincoln East, 2:01.83; 200 IM—1. Hailu, Millard North, 2:11.75; 2. Morales, Southwest, 2:16.82; 3. Herrick, Lincoln East, 2:17.77; 50 freestyle—1. Reida, Southwest, :25.10; 2. Dendinger, Papio, :25.20; 3. L. Cunningham, Papio, :25.30; diving--1. Woodward, Millard West, 444.20; 2. Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 421.80; 3. Dreher, Papio, 355.75; 100 butterfly—1. Herrick, Lincoln East, 1:01.12; 2. Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:01.32; 3. Morales, Southwest, 1:01.40; 100 freestyle—1. Dendinger, Papio, :55.08; 2. Walstad, Southwest, :55.85; 3. Branson, Millard North, :57.08; 500 freestyle—1. Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:17.58; 2. Schroeder, Southwest, 5:22.40; 3. Lienemann, Lincoln East, 5:32.20; 200 freestyle relay—1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (L. Cunningham, Ford, G. Cunningham, Dendinger), 1:41.81; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 1:41.90; 3. Millard North, 1:43.34; 100 backstroke—1. Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:00.60; 2. Griffin, Lincoln East, 1:02.17; 3. French, Lincoln East, 1:04.23; 100 breaststroke—1. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:07.78; 2. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:08.75; 3. Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:09.94; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Mlinek, Walstad), 3:42.79; 2. Millard North, 3:46.28; 3. Lincoln East, 3:47.10.