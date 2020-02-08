Prep swimming results, 2/8

Swimming
FETE' FLING INVITATIONAL
At Elkhorn
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 641, Creighton Prep 446, Grand Island 271, Ralston/Omaha Gross 183, Gretna 179, Lincoln Pius X 166, Fremont 149, Omaha Skutt 147, Beatrice 75, Brownell Talbot 40, South Sioux City 14.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Schmaderer, Clark, Twit), 1:36.85; 200 freestyle--Smith, Elkhorn, 1:46.53; 200 IM--Hahn, Gretna, 1:59.35; 50 freestyle--Lewandowski, Grand Island, :22.18; 100 butterfly--Clark, Creighton Prep, :50.19; 100 freestyle--Mayo, Elkhorn, :48.52; 500 freestyle--Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.73; 200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Smith, Uehling, Mayo, Cash), 1:29.21; 100 backstroke--Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.71; 100 breaststroke--Novinski, Grand Island, :58.52; 400 freestyle relay--Creighton Prep (Perry, Ravnsborg, Muse, Clark), 3:15.12.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 736, Omaha Duchesne 301, Lincoln Pius X 292, Gretna 196, Beatrice 181, Grand Island 162, Fremont 145, Brownell Talbot 97, Omaha Skutt 91, Ralston/Omaha Gross 89, South Sioux City 7.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Elkhorn (Tracy, Larsen Michalski, Haney), 1:55.91; 2. Pius X, 1:55.93; 200 freestyle--Kathol, Elkhorn, 1:58.60; 2. Heasty, Pius X, 2:00.58; 200 IM--Mollring, Elkhorn, 2:18.04; 50 freestyle--Lierman, Beatrice, :24.74; 100 butterfly--Michalski, Elkhorn, 1:01.04; 500 freestyle--Kathol, Elkhorn, 5:22.11; 100 freestyle--Cole, Elkhorn, :54.09; 200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Hunt, Mencke, Mayo, Cole), 1:41.37; 100 backstroke--Murray, Duchesne, :59.52; 3. Coffey, Pius X, 1:02.48; 100 breaststroke--Hunt, Elkhorn, 1:09.04; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Kathol, Rease, Ziegler, Haney), 3:47.25.