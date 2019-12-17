Prep swimming results, 12/17

Boys swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 204, Lincoln Northeast 84; Lincoln Southwest 204, Lincoln High 97; Lincoln High 97, Lincoln Northeast 84.
You have free articles remaining.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay—Lincoln High (Sump, Killingsworth, Harris, Sieglaff), 1:49.27; 200 freestyle—Reida, Southwest, 1:54.85; 200 IM—Palmer, Southwest, 2:03.07; 50 freestyle-- Mlinek, Southwest, :22.15; diving—Winston, Lincoln High, 196.50; 100 butterfly—Bailey, Southwest, :57.26; 100 freestyle—Feit, Northeast, :48.32; 500 freestyle—Antinoro, Southwest, 5:23.78; 200 freestyle relay—Southwest (Birkett, Hohl, Bailey, Mlinek), 1:32.87; 100 backstroke—Palmer, Southwest, :58.94; 100 breaststroke—Reida, Southwest, 1:10.07; 400 freestyle relay—Northeast (Feit, Montgomery, Hawkins, Heiser), 3:31.60.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 194, Lincoln Northeast 111, Lincoln Southwest 205, Lincoln High 101; Lincoln High 156, Lincoln Northeast 152.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay—Southwest (Ford, Heyen, Mlinek, Reichmuth), 1:58.91; 200 freestyle—Maxwell, Northeast, 2:02.75; 200 IM—Mlinek, Southwest, 2:22.04; 50 freestyle—Orf, Southwest, :26.04; diving—Prussa, Southwest, 166.10; 100 butterfly—Reida, Southwest, 1:03.20; 100 freestyle—Walstad, Southwest, :55.68; 500 freestyle—Maxwell, Northeast, 5:33.70; 200 freestyle relay—Southwest (Walstad, Reichmuth, Orf, Heinrich), 1:44.90; 100 backstroke—Livingston, Southwest, 1:04.65; 100 breaststroke—Ryder, Southwest, 1:15.57; 400 freestyle relay—Southwest (Schroeder, Reichmuth, Walstad, Livingston), 3:49.41.