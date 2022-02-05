Prep swimming results, 2/5

Swimming
FETE' FLING INVITATIONAL
At Elkhorn
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 644½, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 545, Grand Island 223½, Lincoln Pius X 213, Omaha Skutt 197, Fremont 135, Brownell Talbot 107, Gretna 68, Beatrice 68, South Sioux City 32, Ralston 6.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Creighton Prep (Dvorak, Brown, Watson, Nissen), 1:38.56; 200 freestyle--Zhu, Omaha Skutt, 146.45; 200 IM--Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:59.59; 50 freestyle--Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.91; diving--Mathews, Creighton Prep, 468.70; 100 butterfly--Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn North, :52.57; 100 freestyle--Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.85; 500 freestyle--Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:36.29; 200 freestyle--Elkhorn/Ekhorn South (Wehbe, Forsberg, Horner, Mayo), 1:26.18; 100 backstroke--Uehling, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :55.09; 100 breaststroke--Dankert, Grand Island, :58.89; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Wehbe, Mayo, Forsberg, Horner), 3:11.70.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 526, Grand Island 324, Fremont 314½, Omaha Duchesne 267, Beatrice 190½, Gretna 175, Brownell Talbot 174, Lincoln Pius X 135½, Omaha Skutt 114, Ralston 94½.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Grand Island (Brennan, Wilson, Muhlbach, Novinski), 1:53.13; 200 freestyle--Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 2:00.18; 200 IM--Peter, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:13.68; 50 freestyle--Rease, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :24.83; diving--McClellan, Brownell Talbot, 414.95; 100 butterfly--Elder, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :59.66; 100 freestyle--Rease, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :54.56; 200 freestyle relay--Fremont (Jesse, Blick, Meyer, Dillon), 1:40.45; 100 backstroke--Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :57.42; 100 breaststroke--Swoboda, Brownell Talbot, 1:08.00; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Waszak, Rease, Peter, Elder), 3:43.43.