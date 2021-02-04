Prep swimming results, 2/4

Boys swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 144, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 37
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (E. Reida, Frye, Schroeder, Birkett), 1:43.06; 200 freestyle--Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.64; 200 IM--Tyrrell, Lincoln Southwest, 2:09.89; 50 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :22.16; diving--Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 354.15; 100 butterfly--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :56.19; 100 freestyle--E. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :50.25; 500 freestyle--Neil, Lincoln Southwest, 5:11.11; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Wilcynski, T. Reida, Kivett, Palmer), 1:33.58; 100 backstroke--Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :56.75; 100 breaststroke--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :57.87; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, E. Reida, Fraley, Birkett), 3:18.40.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 133, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 52
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Kollmorgen, Mlinek, Schroeder, Orf), 1:56.21; 200 freestyle--Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:03.66; 200 IM--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 2:13.39; 50 freestyle--Orf, Lincoln Southwest, :26.31; diving--Hoffman, Lincoln Southeast, 480.65; 100 butterfly--Morales, Lincoln Southwset, :59.61; 100 freestyle--Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, :57.07; 500 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:16.57; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Orf, Morales, Reichmuth, Livingston), 1:42.47; 100 backstroke--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.96; 100 breaststroke--Mlinek, Linocln Southwest, 1:10.44; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Morales, Ryder, Heinrich, Schroeder), 3:43.14.