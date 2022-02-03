Prep swimming results, 2/3

Boys swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 156, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 21
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Bailey, Neil, Frye), 1:42.00; 200 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:46.24; 200 IM--Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 2:04.78; 50 freestyle--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :21.33; diving--Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 372.31; 100 butterfly--Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :54.71; 100 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :48.11; 500 freestyle--Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 5:07.80; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Neil, Bailey, Frye, Kolb), 1:32.96; 100 backstroke--Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :58.93; 100 breaststroke--Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:02.49; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Mlinek, Kolb, Schroeder, Palmer), 3:20.88.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 135.5, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 47.5
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Mahony, Ford, Morales, Heinrich), 1:59.16; 200 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:56.70; 200 IM--Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 2:17.35; 50 freestyle--Livingston, :25.59; diving--Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 370.59; 100 butterfly--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.71; 100 freestyle--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :56.58; 500 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:12.48; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Ryder, Penas, Lienemann, Morales), 1:43.25; 100 backstroke--Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 1:02.04; 100 breaststroke--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:09.03; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Heinrich, Schroeder, Thober, Livingston), 3:46.82.