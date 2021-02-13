Prep swimming results, 2/13

Swimming
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Dillon Family Aquinas Center, Fremont
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 550, Kearney 295, Lincoln Pius X 282, Lincoln East 243, Grand Island 179, Fremont 146, Norfolk 132, Lincoln Southeast 114, Columbus 79, Lincoln High 66, Lincoln Northeast 53, Lincoln North Star 43.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, T. Reida, Palmer), 1:31.62; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:39.72; 3. Fremont, 1:41.00; 200 freestyle—1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.07; 2. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:46.12; 3. Walsh, Kearney, 1:46.28; 200 IM—1. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:57.52; 2. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.86; 3. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.21; 500 freestyle—1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.13; 2. Paup, Lincoln East, :21.69; 3. E. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.75; 100 butterfly—1. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :52.45; 2. Kinney, Kearney, :52.52; 3. T. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :52.59; 100 freestyle—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.16; 2. Paup, Lincoln East, :48.28; 3. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :48.32; 500 freestyle—1. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:51.09; 2. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:51.69; 3. Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 4:53.48; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Bailey, E. Reida, Palmer), 1:25.28; 2. Kearney, 1:28.17; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 1:30.74; 100 backstroke—1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :52.46; 2. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73; 3. Kinney, Kearney, :53.97; 100 breaststroke—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :54.58; 2. Olmer, Norfolk, :58.59; 3. Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.87; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Schroeder, E. Reida, Mlinek), 3:10.24; 2. Kearney, 3:18.72; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:18.98.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 490 ½, Lincoln East 365, Norfolk 267, Lincoln Pius X 186 ½, Lincoln Southeast 166, Fremont 158, Grand Island 137, Lincoln Northeast 126, Kearney 114, Lincoln High 82, Lincoln North Star 55, Columbus 53.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Norfolk (Harthoorn, Jacobs, Olberding, Waddington), 1:47.89; 2. Lincoln East, 1:48.66; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.34; 200 freestyle—1. Jesse, Fremont, 1:54.31; 2. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.81; 3. Gasparini, Norfolk, 1:57.38; 200 IM—1. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:10.99; 2. Olberding, Norfolk, 2:13.27; 3. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.33; 50 freestyle—1. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :24.21; 2. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.27; 3. Agnew, Lincoln East, :24.63; 100 butterfly—1. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.47; T2. Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, :59.56; T2. Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :59.56; 100 freestyle—1. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.19; 2. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.70; 3. Harthoorn, Norfolk, 53:64; 500 freestyle—1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:09.33; 2. Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:11.23; 3. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:20.58; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southeast (Schmid, Eastman, von Scheliha, Woods), 1:40.70; 2. Lincoln East, 1:41.15; 3. Fremont, 1:41.48; 100 backstroke—1. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :58.12; 2. Gasparini, Norfolk, :59.36; 3. Coffrey, Lincoln Pius X, :59.92; 100 breaststroke—1. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.87; 2. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.41; 3. Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:07.60; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Ryder, Morales Mlinek), 3:35.56; 2. Lincoln East, 3:39.07; 3. Norfolk, 3:39.45.