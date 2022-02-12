Prep swimming results, 2/12

Swimming
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Fremont YMCA
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 527, Lincoln East 335, Kearney 278, Lincoln Pius X 244, Grand Island 196, Fremont 154, Norfolk 137, Lincoln Northeast 116, Lincoln High 92, Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln North Star 56, Columbus 29.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil, Palmer), 1:30.61; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.78; 3. Fremont, 1:39.57; 200 freestyle--1. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.70; 2. Carter, Lincoln East, 1:45.31; 3. Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:45.73; 200 IM--1. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:54.15; 2. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.10; 3. Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 2:01.46; 50 freestyle--1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :20.53; 2. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.55; 3. Paup, Lincoln East, :21.52; 100 butterfly--1. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, 51.51; 2. Kinney, Kearney, :51.74; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :51.79; 100 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.33; 2. Ragazzo, Grand Island, :47.46; 3. Arnold, Kearney, :48.73; 500 freestyle--1. Carter, Lincoln East, 4:46.91; 2. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:48.19; 3. Spray, Norfolk, 4:52.73; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Kolb, Reida), 1:24.72; 2. Kearney, 1:26.95; 3. Lincoln East, 1:28.57; 100 backstroke--1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :51.60; 2. Kinney, Kearney, :52.26; 3. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :52.49; 100 breaststroke--1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73; 2. Dankert, Grand Island, :57.52; 3. Christ, Fremont, :59.35; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Baily, Kolb), 3:08.86; 2. Lincoln East, 3:15.86; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:16.65.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 519½, Lincoln East 351, Grand Island 231, Norfolk 215, Fremont 214½, Lincoln Pius X 180, Lincoln Southeast 167, Lincoln Northeast 108, Kearney 102, Lincoln High 87, Lincoln North Star 44, Columbus 36.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Norfolk (Jacobs, E. Olberding, A. Olberding, Waddington), 1:47.36; 2. Lincoln East, 1:50.85; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.21; 200 freestyle--1. Wischhoff, Lincoln East, 1:54.74; 2. Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.76; 3. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.96; 200 IM--1. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:09.35; 2. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 2:09.51; 3. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.57; 50 freestyle--1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :23.83; 2. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :24.17; 3. Agnew, Lincoln East, :24.38; 100 butterfly--1. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.01; 2. Jacobs, Norfolk, :58.03; 3. Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, :59.99; 100 freestyle--1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.00; 2. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.51; 3. Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, :53.96; 500 freestyle--1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:12.17; 2. Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:16.16; 3. Nelson, Grand Island, 5:22.72; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Penas, Ryder, Morales), 1:37.68; 2. Lincoln East, 1:38.04; 3. Norfolk, 1:39.30; 100 backstroke--1. Jacobs, Norfolk, :57.62; 2. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :58.03; 3. Novinski, Grand Island, :58.97; 100 breaststroke--1. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.67; 2. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:05.75; 3. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.07; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Lieneman, Morales, Ryder), 3:33.33; 2. Lincoln East, 3:36.16; 3. Grand Island, 3:40.09.